Zimbabwe: Teguru Continues Dominance

Bodybuilder Gideon Teguru continued with his dominance after he won the inaugural edition of the Alex Classic body-building championship at Harare International School on Saturday night.

The local hulk made it three in a row after he won the Harare Classic and the Zimbabwe Nationals this year.

Teguru was confident in the US$5 000 contest to emerge the winner in the Senior Men's Body-building.

He finished ahead of South Africa-based Edward "Gearbox" Mutero and Quinton Phiri, who were placed second and third, respectively.

Speaking on his latest win, Teguru said it was the culmination of countless hours in the gym.

"I am over the moon after this big win. I trained so hard with my coach, Lawson Muhambi, who has always encouraged me to keep going. So that push made me a champion today," said Teguru.

"So I would like to thank that Muhambi family for their support. I would like to thank Lawson. He is a very good man who acts as my coach, manager, and sponsor.

"I am also grateful to Betterbrands for such a huge winner's purse that is sure to encourage more body-builders to take part in the sport. That can only be good for the sport because the more the money on offer, the more athletes that will take up the sport, and that will also translate to greater competition."

After dominating the local scene, Teguru is setting his sights on conquering the international scene.

"Now I'm the big brand locally. So I want to take my physique to another level, and next year I want to do more international shows.

"Not that I'm not going to do my local ones, but I will do more outside because I want to prove to them that I'm a champion.

Meanwhile, organiser Alex Mangwiro said the event had surpassed their expectations and they were now looking to make it an annual competition.

"We are so excited about the Alex Classic because we did not expect so many people to turn up.

"The attendance was encouraging, and now we are aiming to have it as an annual event as a way of creating more platforms for athletes to showcase their skills.

Alex Classic 2024 Official Results

Junior Men's Body-bulding: Quinton Phiri, Ronald Manjoro, Denzel Ngwerume

Men's Fitness: Justine Mututumutsa, Malcom Dzuke, Paul T Bako

Men's Physique: Tasha Nhendere, Kudzanai Bennon Nyoni, Jose Luquembo

Women's Wellness: Moreblessed Korai, Mitchel Chivake

Women's Bikini: Evangelista Madanhi, Linnet Tom, Raquel Matambanadzo

Senior men Body-building: Gideon Teguru, Edward Mutero, Quinton Phiri