Zimbabwe: Young Warriors Storm Into Afcon Qualifier Semis

Zimbabwe's Young Warriors squeezed into the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations COSAFA qualifier as the best runner-up despite conceding late in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Group B opponents Namibia in Johannesburg yesterday.

The semi-final line-up is complete, with Zambia taking on South Africa and Angola facing best runner-up Zimbabwe tomorrow.

The girls team, however, failed to make the cut following a 1-3 defeat to Botswana.

Angola and Zimbabwe clash at the UJ AW Muller Stadium in a midday kick-off, while Zambia and host South Africa do battle at the same venue at 3 pm.

The three group winners had been determined before yesterday's final round of pool games, but Zimbabwe snuck into the best runner-up place following a draw with Namibia.

They finished with four points and a +0 goal difference, the same as Mozambique in Group A. But Zimbabwe scored 10 goals in the tournament compared to the two of Mozambique.

Out of possession, Namibia yesterday pressed Zimbabwe aggressively high up the pitch and in the midfield. In the 11th minute, left winger Adriano Gawab dispossessed central defender Garie Chibika before dribbling another to score from inside the penalty area to give Namibia a lead.

Offensively, Namibia played direct and counter-attacking football. Central defenders played vertical and diagonal passes behind the back four so that the tall and strong striker, Brayton Paulse, could run and duel before taking shots at goal.

However, there were moments when they played through the central midfield, and the diminutive attacking midfielder, Joandry Motinga, played vertical passes forward.

He also exchanged quick passes with Gawab to penetrate on the right flank. On the other hand, Zimbabwe mostly progressed up the pitch through combination play where midfielder Valentine Macheka combined with left winger Tariso Muzvowa and forward El Shaddai Sadomba to penetrate the Namibia defence.

In the 35th minute, Valentine Macheka took a shot from outside the penalty area that was blocked by a defender, and Sadomba latched onto the loose ball to level matters.

Having scored, Zimbabwe did not give Namibia the space to breathe and eventually got the lead when Valentine Macheka took a ferocious shot at goal from outside the penalty area to score in the 43rd minute.

Seven minutes into the second half, Paulse took advantage of a defensive error and equalized for Namibia. Then in the 77th minute, Zimbabwe's Tadiwa Chakuchichi scored a goal from a rebound.

Another Zimbabwean, Sadomba, netted from Alfred Matonsi's cross to complete his brace in the 79th minute. A minute later, Christiano Useb netted the third goal for Namibia.

Then substitute Montgomery Karuaihe, who came on in the 86th minute, equalised for Namibia a minute later after the goalkeeper spilled the ball in the penalty area.

The semi-final line-up for the COSAFA Under-17 Girls Championships was also concluded with Madagascar to face Zambia and Lesotho meeting Mozambique in the last 4 in Johannesburg.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madagascar stunned defending champions South Africa 1-0 in the Group A decider at UJ Soweto Stadium to book their first-ever appearance in the knock-out phase in this age category.

In the other Group C match, Botswana defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 to finish second in the group with six points at UJ AW Muller Stadium.

It was Zimbabwe who drew blood first through Alicia Chinyoka in the 24th minute, and that was cancelled by Shirley Tokonyane three minutes to the break, while Hope Lesotlo scored at the stroke of halftime to give Botswana a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Keotshepile Kesetse sealed the victory for Botswana just after the hour mark.