Southern Africa: President to Give Direction to SADC Secretariat

President Mnangagwa, who is the current SADC Chairman, is set to visit the regional bloc's Headquarters in Gaborone on Friday to provide guidance on the implementation of the bloc's programmes going forward.

This marks President Mnangagwa's first visit to the SADC headquarters since he took on the role of Chairman during the successful 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State held in Harare in August.

During their tenure, SADC Chairpersons traditionally visit the Secretariat to engage with management and address staff.

Accompanying President Mnangagwa will be Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko, as the host leader.

The two leaders will receive the SADC Headquarters building from Bongwe Investments Proprietary Limited on behalf of the region's Heads of State and Government.

The SADC Secretariat confirmed the visit in a recent statement.

"His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa - President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC and President Duma Gideon Boko of the Republic of Botswana will visit the SADC Secretariat Headquarters on Friday, 13th December 2024."

During the visit, President Mnangagwa will gain insight into the work done by the SADC Secretariat in facilitating the region's integration agenda.

This year's theme is, "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC."

The visit allows the Chairperson to provide guidance on the Secretariat's implementation of SADC programmes, including the current theme.

It also serves to enhance awareness and visibility of SADC initiatives, drawing media attention.

Additionally, both leaders will preside over a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the SADC Standby Force Regional Logistics Depot (RLD) at Rasesa village, located about 40km from Gaborone.

Upon assuming the SADC Chairmanship, President Mnangagwa rallied the region to be "unapologetic and confident" in its identity and abilities.

"Ultimately, the burden and responsibility to build our countries and the region as a whole for sustainable prosperity lies with us, the great peoples of SADC. In Zimbabwe, our development philosophy is that a country is built, governed, and prayed for by its people (Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo).

"Likewise, our region, SADC, will be modernised and industrialised by its own citizens, through our individual and collective efforts. Those who seek to help us are welcome. However, they must do so on our terms, guided by our priorities and respecting our sovereignty."

In November, President Mnangagwa successfully led an Extraordinary SADC Summit in Harare focused on security concerns in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), demonstrating his commitment to regional stability and co-operation.