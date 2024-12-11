Southern Africa: SADC Calls for Cost-Effective DRC Mission Budget

Following the extension of the Sadc Mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Extraordinary Summit of the Sadc Heads of State and Government meeting held in Harare last month, Member States have been urged to make their financial contributions timely so as to not derail efforts to achieve peace in eastern DRC.

This was said by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira during an Extraordinary Sadc Council of Ministers meeting held virtually yesterday.

At the Extraordinary Summit held last month, the Sadc Mission in the DRC was extended by a further year to December 25 next year.

"The extension of the mandate of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), to December 2025, should revive our collective efforts towards the restoration of normalcy and finding a lasting solution to the situation obtaining in the Eastern part of our sister country, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The focus of our meeting, as directed by the Extraordinary Summit, is to come up with a more cost-effective budget for SAMIDRC, informed by the challenges we are grappling with as Member States.

"These legitimate concerns should always remain at the back of our minds while we do our utmost to secure sustainable funding for the smooth operation of the Mission.

"The importance of timely and full remittance of our Additional Assessed Contributions for the extended Mission cannot be overemphasised. I trust that those of us that are still to settle their outstanding contributions are making every effort to do so. This is key if we are to avoid reversing the significant gains we have made in the Eastern DRC. This will enhance our credibility and also encourage our international co-operating partners to complement our efforts," Prof Murwira said.

The prolonged conflict in eastern DRC has led to the deaths and displacement of millions of people.

"I laud the Standing Committee of Senior Officials and the Defence and Finance Sub-Committees for their excellent work, which has resulted in the revised proposed budget that is tabled for consideration by Council. I, also, commend the Executive Secretary, His Excellency Mr Elias Magosi and his hard-working team for the urgency with which they have facilitated our work," Prof Murwira said.