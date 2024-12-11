Zimbabwe: Heat Wave Exposes Climate Change Vulnerability

Zimbabwe is currently in the grip of an unprecedented heat wave, a stark reminder of the rapidly escalating climate crisis. This extreme weather has pushed temperatures to record-breaking levels, with the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) recording daily averages ranging from 36 to 44 Degrees Celsius.

This prolonged heat wave, predicted to persist for over 11 days, is on track to become the country's most intense and prolonged on record.

These extreme events are no longer anomalies; projections indicate they will become more frequent and severe in the coming years, underlining the urgent need for immediate and decisive action to address the climate crisis.

The rising global temperatures, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, increase the baseline temperature, making it easier for heat waves to develop.

This has led to a significant increase in the frequency and intensity of heat waves worldwide.

In this regard, our expert analysis confirms that this extreme heat event is a direct consequence of climate change, increasing the likelihood of such events.

Global temperatures have been trending significantly upward since the early 1980s.

This increase in the Earth's heat energy has coincided with notable shifts in our nation's agro-ecological regions and pronounced changes in seasonal climate patterns.

Of note is the delayed onset of the rainy season and increased frequency and intensity of climate extremes such as dry and wet spells.

Furthermore, compelling evidence supporting this trend is that 90 percent of all record-breaking maximum temperatures have occurred since 1980.

This strongly suggests that global warming is driving both the changing climate and the observed warming trend in Zimbabwe.

Synoptic maps provided by the MSD associated with the heat wave indicate a high-pressure system dominating the sub-region during the heat wave associated with the dry spell. High pressure systems bring stable atmospheric conditions that suppress cloud formation.

Minimal cloud cover allows increased solar radiation to reach the ground, leading to surface warming.

During dry spells, the absence of rainfall significantly reduces evaporative cooling, a crucial mechanism for moderating temperatures. This, combined with dry soils that absorb more solar energy, increases land surface temperatures.

Higher temperatures, in turn, increase evaporation rates, further drying out soils and vegetation.

This drying exacerbates heat stress, creating conditions conducive to heat waves.

Consequently, low-lying areas characterised by sparse vegetation or degraded land, where the soil may not retain moisture well, such as Gwanda, Chiredzi, Kanyemba, Lupane, Kariba, Binga, and Beitbridge, have experienced the most extreme temperatures of the current heat wave, exceeding 42 Degrees Celsius, as recorded by the Meteorological Services Department.

While heat waves are common in other parts of the world, such as Asia and Europe, they represent a relatively recent and severe phenomenon for Zimbabwe.

Historically, Zimbabwe has enjoyed a more temperate climate up to the 1980s. However, the country is now facing the harsh realities of climate change, with more frequent and intense heat waves becoming the norm.

Prolonged dry spells, exacerbated by climate change, create ideal conditions for these extreme heat waves. The current heat wave serves as a stark reminder of the severity of climate change, demanding urgent attention and action from the Government and the public.

The unfamiliarity of adapting to such intense and prolonged heat waves underscores the significant and potentially far-reaching consequences for nations including Zimbabwe.

This event highlights the nation's potential vulnerability to the evolving regional impacts of climate change-induced extreme heat events.

While we may not be adequately prepared to address these challenges effectively, advancements in meteorological forecasting technology offer a crucial advantage.

The MSD has already demonstrated its ability to provide accurate and timely predictions of heat waves, particularly in the short-to-medium term.

This essential information enables the Civil Protection Department to implement early warning systems and proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of heat waves on public health, agriculture, and other critical sectors.

These proactive measures provide a sense of security in facing this growing crisis. The impact of this extreme heat is far-reaching.

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those with underlying health conditions, face heightened risks of heat-related illnesses.

Despite the MSD indicating normal to above-normal rainfall, intense dry spells are becoming increasingly frequent. These dry spells now constitute a new norm of intra-seasonal rainfall variability, exacerbated by climate change.

Consequently, the agricultural sector, a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economy, is threatened.

Intra-seasonal dry spells, often accompanied by heat waves, can damage crops, reduce yields, and lead to livestock deaths, compromising food security and livelihoods.

Prioritising climate adaptation strategies is crucial to address the challenges posed by these extreme heat events.

Early warning systems can help communities prepare for and respond to heat waves.

Planning initiatives, such as creating green spaces and improving infrastructure, can mitigate the urban heat island effect, where city areas experience higher temperatures than their rural surroundings due to human activities and lack of vegetation.

Public health measures, including heat health advisories and access to cooling centres, are vital to protect vulnerable populations.

While short-term measures are essential, addressing the root causes of climate change is equally important.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to sustainable practices are vital to prevent the further intensification of extreme weather events.

By focusing on long-term solutions, including investing in renewable energy, promoting sustainable agriculture, and strengthening climate resilience, we can secure a more sustainable future for the country and the planet.

Climate change is undeniable, with heat waves already impacting Zimbabwe.

These extreme events have a negative impact on developmental projects.

To safeguard its future, Zimbabwe must prioritise climate resilience and sustainable development. This necessitates bold action, integrating climate science into Government decision-making to guide effective adaptation strategies.

By raising public awareness, implementing robust adaptation measures, and addressing the root causes of climate change, Zimbabwe can protect its communities and secure a future consistent with Vision 2030.

Desmond Manatsa is a full Professor of Climate Science and the executive dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Bindura University of Science Education. He is also an advisory board member for the Global Alliance for Disaster Risk Institutes, Kyoto University in Japan and the President of the Africa Alliance for Disaster Risk Institutes.