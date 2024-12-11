Zimbabwe: Geo Pomona to Expand Waste Management

Geo Pomona Waste Management is set to broaden its scope beyond Harare as it gears up to commence waste collection in the city at the start of the new year.

Dr Dilesh Nguwaya, the executive chairman and chief executive officer, shared these plans following the company's recent accolades, including the CEO Africa Roundtable's CEO of the Year in Energy and several awards from the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe. He emphasised the company's commitment to maintaining cleanliness in Harare.

"With the waste collection contract beginning, the responsibility of keeping Harare clean will rest squarely on our shoulders."

The company also aims to enhance public awareness regarding proper waste management, targeting issues such as littering, illegal dumping and backyard waste burning.

"Changing behaviours is undoubtedly challenging, but it's a critical goal for us."

Additionally, Dr Nguwaya highlighted plans to complete a sorting plant for on-site waste separation and initiate the construction of a waste-to-energy facility.

Geo Pomona also intends to extend its services beyond Harare, fostering strong partnerships both locally and regionally.

"These milestones will bring us closer to transforming waste management in Zimbabwe and beyond."

Reflecting on the recent awards, Dr Nguwaya expressed gratitude.

"This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and countless sleepless nights that have gone into our efforts."

He shared his personal journey, illustrating the challenges faced and the determination required to succeed.

"This recognition creates pressure to deliver on our promises and not disappoint those who believe in us."

Dr Nguwaya reaffirmed the company's primary focus on delivering the waste-to-energy plant, emphasising the need to make a tangible impact in waste management.