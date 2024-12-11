Zimbabwe: Commission Dismisses MP's Claims of Budget Neglect

THE Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) has dismissed claims by opposition CCC legislator Gladys Hlatshwayo that the Government failed to allocate funding for the commission in the recently announced 2025 National Budget.

The allegations, which gained traction after a video of Hlatshwayo went viral on social media, were described as baseless and misleading by ZICC chairperson Justice Webster Chinamora.

Speaking to The Herald, Justice Chinamora said Ms Hlatshwayo's assertions were "hogwash and falsehoods", emphasising that the 2025 Budget clearly provides financial support for the commission.

He pointed to specific references in the Government's Blue Book, a detailed fiscal document that lists all proposed Government spending for the next year in extraordinary detail, where the allocation for the commission is recorded on pages 27 and 29.

"It is unfortunate that Honourable Hlatshwayo did not verify with us before making her comments," Justice Chinamora said.

He expressed disappointment over the lack of consultation, highlighting that as a matter of professional courtesy, the legislator could have sought clarification from the commission before making public statements.

"I do not wish to speculate on why no clarification was sought."

The correct position is that the Government has indeed allocated funds to the ZICC, enabling it to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

Justice Chinamora further outlined the commission's plans to operationalise its work, which includes finalising regulations and rules of procedure to handle complaints effectively.

The allocated funds would also support outreach programmes aimed at educating the public and security services about the commission's roles and responsibilities.

With the funding secured, the ZICC is poised to advance its mission of addressing complaints in line with its constitutional obligations and the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act.