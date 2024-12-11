Zimbabwe: Irrigation Scheme a Lifeline for Drought-Stricken District

With the harsh sun hitting directly on his face, 68-year-old Mr Cleopas Mapuranga looks hopeful.

He narrates how growing up in Chivi, a region long plagued by food shortage and drought, he witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of unreliable rainfall.

As he gazes upon the sprawling fields of the Bwanya Irrigation Scheme, a new dawn seems to be beckoning.

Mr Mapuranga speaks of a region long accustomed to the harsh realities of drought and subsistence farming, captures a glimmer of hope that is coming with the establishment of the irrigation scheme.

"I have lived here my entire life, and I have never witnessed a successful agricultural season. We used to grow small grains but the meagre harvests were barely enough to sustain us until the next year. This problem has persisted over the years bringing with it many challenges. Most recently, drought brought diseases that decimated our livestock," Mr Mapuranga said poignantly.

"My children are all grown, but I now care for my grandchildren. I still have hope that I will be able to provide them with a better life than their parents had. Perhaps this will happen once the irrigation scheme kicks in and we start working."

The Government-backed Bwanya Irrigation Scheme, a flagship project under the Green Climate Fund-supported initiative, is nearing completion, promising a new era of climate-resilient agriculture for many households in Chivi District.

It is one of 21 smallholder irrigation schemes being revitalised under a US$47,8 million project, jointly funded by the Government and the Green Climate Fund.

The Government is contributing US$20 million. Implemented in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other stakeholders, this initiative aims to benefit 2,3 million people across three provinces of Manicaland, Masvingo, and Matabeleland South, enhancing climate resilience and agricultural productivity in Zimbabwe

The 156-hectare Bwanya Irrigation Scheme is a key component of a broader initiative aimed at fortifying agricultural resilience in Zimbabwe, aligning seamlessly with the nation's Vision 2030 objectives of achieving food security and sustainable agriculture.

This project also contributes to the attainment of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, particularly SDG 2 which speaks to Zero Hunger by improving agricultural productivity and food security.

The scheme is also in line with SDG 13 which calls for climate action.

By promoting climate-resilient agriculture and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the initiative is expected to mitigate climate change.

To date, the 300 beneficiaries have completed land clearing and the centre pivot connection has been completed. They are now eagerly awaiting the connection of electricity, slated for completion by month-end.

Once this happens, there will be a steady supply of water from nearby Shashe River, which will allow farmers to cultivate a diverse range of crops year-round, ensuring food security.

This new-found agricultural potential is a beacon of hope for the community, particularly for the younger generation.

"We have always had a challenge in this area because the rains are erratic so most of the times we never got much food from the fields. The young people become idle and they join the drug and substance abuse bandwagon. I believe the coming in of this irrigation will uplift our area and we can also get jobs as young people and stay away from the vices like drugs," said Ms Ropafadzo Ginasiya, a young farmer.

Provincial crop specialist for Masvingo, Mr Tsikai Mudavanhu, said the progress which had been achieved so far at the irrigation scheme was encouraging.

"This project started in 2021 and we expect it to be complete by the end of November had it not been issues to do with electricity it should have started. In this area their farming was mainly rain fed and their harvests were not that much because this area normally receives low rainfall.

"Farmers normally grow sorghum, but their yields were always low so now with the coming in of this irrigation, this area will widen their crop basket. Farmers now have the opportunity to grow other crop varieties plus they are now flexible even to grow horticultural crops," he said.

With the support of traditional leadership, villagers are rallying behind the project.

Chief Madamombe emphasised the importance of building resilience among the communities.

"This area is dry, so for people to get good harvests, they need enough rains. Every year we grow small grains but barely get enough food. Government realised this and they came to us working closely with partners and to assist us with this irrigation scheme. We are thankful for this because this irrigation is important for the people to become self-sufficient," he said.

Being an arid region, irrigation development is one of the pillars that provides hope for the people.

The Government has projected the national irrigation potential at 2,2 million hectares from the more than 10 600 dams and water bodies available countrywide.

The coming on board of irrigation development partners is expected to ensure the achievement of the set targets.

As the Bwanya Irrigation Scheme continues to take shape, the people of Chivi are filled with hope for a brighter future. With access to reliable water and modern agricultural techniques, they can now dream of a life free from hunger.