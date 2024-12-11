Zimbabwe: Shona Gallery Opens Doors in Cayman Islands

Ngara Galleries, a contemporary Shona art gallery, officially opened its doors last Saturday in the Cayman Islands with an inaugural exhibition and reception.

A ground-breaking initiative for the region, the gallery seeks to captivate both first-generation collectors and art enthusiasts from around the world by showcasing the brilliance of Zimbabwean Shona sculptures.

Situated in Grand Cayman, Ngara Galleries is the first of its kind in this part of the world. It offers a unique opportunity to celebrate home-grown artistic genius on a global stage, highlighting the visionary talents of Shona artists whose heritage and history are intricately reflected in their breathtaking creations.

Founded this year by Zimbabwean entrepreneur and car racer Laureen Adam, Ngara Galleries is far more than just an exhibition space -- it is a gateway to the Zimbabwean experience.

Visitors embark on a journey into the past, brought to life through modern artistic expressions and the captivating stories embedded in each sculptural masterpiece.

Speaking from the Cayman Islands, Laureen expressed her excitement about the project, describing the gallery as a space where the world can discover, enjoy, and appreciate the depth and beauty of rare Shona sculptures.

"I chose to open Ngara Galleries here in the Cayman Islands to promote Zimbabwean art to the world, particularly in this part of the globe. People here have a deep appreciation for intricate, unique and beautiful art. However, they have much to learn about the rare Shona sculptures now on display," Laureen said.

She added, "The inception of Ngara Galleries allows us to reclaim our narrative -- to move beyond waiting for the hunter to tell the lion's story. This gallery invites art lovers to immerse themselves in the energising colours, dynamic movements, evocative textures, and timeless stories that transcend language through visual storytelling."

With the opening of Ngara Galleries, Laureen hopes to spark emotional connections, ignite imaginations, and foster a deeper understanding of the role Shona art plays in bridging societies. She envisions the gallery as a space for art lovers and collectors to engage with Zimbabwean creativity while appreciating its enduring cultural significance.

"We want to create a future where Shona art becomes a catalyst for meaningful conversations," Laureen explained. "Our collections of visually stimulating and awe-inspiring creations are designed to inspire, educate, and connect collectors and enthusiasts from all walks of life."

The gallery also plans to host world-class exhibitions and masterclasses in the near future. These events will not only showcase the craftsmanship of Zimbabwean sculptors, but also provide a platform for critical dialogue about the intersection of art, culture and society.

Ngara Galleries has already begun featuring works by some of Zimbabwe's most celebrated artists, whose creations have garnered international acclaim. These include Josian Manzi, Edward Chiwawa, Fanizani Akuda and Sylvester Mubayi. Additionally, the gallery is proud to showcase the work of Dialo, who recently won an award at the prestigious Venice Biennale.

Visitors to the gallery can also enjoy live demonstrations by Macloud Chiwawa, the son of Edward Chiwawa, one of the pioneers of first-generation Shona art. These interactive sessions offer a rare glimpse into the intricate process of stone carving, bringing the artistry to life.

Although the gallery is thousands of kilometres from Zimbabwe, Laureen chose to give it a Shona name, "Ngara," a name that holds deep cultural significance for her. She says the name was inspired by her totem and heritage, "Ngara," also known as "Wamambo," which translates to "in-laws of the king."

"This name carries profound historical importance," Laureen explained. "It represents the story of the Shona kingdom in medieval Great Zimbabwe, where colonialists discovered the famous stone-carved Zimbabwe Birds. These sculptures, symbols of our rich heritage, serve as a reminder of the enduring spirit of our culture."

True to its name, Ngara Galleries reflects this legacy by showcasing sculptures made from Zimbabwe's precious stones, shaped by hand through techniques passed down over generations. In doing so, the gallery serves as a creative incubator and platform for the Zimbabwean sculpture movement, celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship of Shona sculptors. Reflecting on the journey of Zimbabwean artists, Laureen spoke passionately about the importance of preserving and promoting their legacy.

"Our story is one of resilience and creativity. In a world where technology dominates, it is vital to honour the raw and authentic creations of true artists. Technology cannot sculpt stones. That is why it is our responsibility to respect Zimbabwean artistry and its makers, and to bring them out of the shadows into the glory they deserve," she said.

Laureen also highlighted the symbolic significance of the Zimbabwe Birds, some of which were stolen during colonial times. One of these priceless sculptures remains in Cecil John Rhodes' private home in Cape Town, serving as a poignant reminder of Zimbabwe's displaced heritage.