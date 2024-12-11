Nigeria: Delta Monarch Calls for Peace, Dissolves All Committees in Aboh Kingdom

The Traditional Ruler of Aboh Kingdom in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi Greg Oputa III, has dissolved all existing committees operating within the kingdom.

The dissolution, announced via a proclamation from the monarch, aims to overhaul and sanitize these committees to enhance economic transformation and service delivery in Aboh Kingdom and Delta State at large.

A statement issued by the Palace Secretary, Chief Amaechi Chime, listed the affected committees, including the Aboh Community Development Committee (CDC), Aboh Youths Council, Aboh Development Union, Aboh Oil and Gas Committee, and any other committees operating under various names or guises.

The proclamation also outlawed the use of derogatory language, insinuations, or any utterances that mock, denigrate, or belittle individuals based on their ancestral or historical background.

"The Obi cautions that henceforth, the use of unwarranted and unguarded utterances to demean or mock any indigene of Aboh will no longer be tolerated, as all citizens of the kingdom are equal before God," the statement read.

Additionally, the proclamation reaffirmed that Aboh Kingdom has four ruling houses, and any violation of the new directives would attract severe sanctions, including heavy fines.

The monarch reassured the people of his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and harmony in the kingdom.

"Peace remains a sine qua non for the socio-economic transformation of any society," the statement concluded.

This bold move by Obi Greg Oputa III underscores his dedication to ensuring unity and progress in Aboh Kingdom.