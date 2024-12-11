South Africa: Former Crime Intelligence Boss Richard Mdluli to - Finally - Face Trial in April 2025

After a 13-year battle, the National Prosecution Authority has finally set a date for the fraud and corruption trial of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Following his unsuccessful appeal for legal aid, former Crime Intelligence (CI) boss Richard Mdluli was informed in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday that the trial of him and his co-accused would begin on 14 April 2025.

Henry Mamothame, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), said that Mdluli confirmed in court that he would hire a private attorney to represent him at the trial.

In dismissing Mdluli's application, Judge Mudunwazi Makamu said the matter had been on the court roll for a long time and prejudiced the other two accused who had placed it on record that they were ready to proceed with trial.

Mdluli, together with the former South African Police Service (SAPS) supply chain manager Heine Barnard and its former chief financial officer Solomon Lazarus, faces 15 charges of fraud, corruption and contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act for allegedly looting Crime Intelligence's Secret Services Account between 2008 and 2012.

The case was first registered in 2011 -- 13 years ago.

Allegations against Mdluli include that CI funds were spent on private trips to Singapore and China, that he leased...