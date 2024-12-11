South Africa: Swimming South Africa's Legal Quagmire Deepens As Arbitrator Rejects Case Against Artistic Duo

The saga continues as Swimming SA's attempted disciplinary hearing against artistic pair Laura Strugnell and Jessica Hayes-Hill was thrown out by an arbitrator.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min A second disciplinary case brought forward by Swimming South Africa (SSA) against artistic swimmers Laura Strugnell and Jessica Hayes-Hill has been dismissed by an independent arbitrator.

SSA set up a disciplinary hearing for the athletes' alleged misconduct at the World Championships in Doha in February this year, which SSA has previously described as "deceitful actioning of training protocol without management approval".

Despite months of investigation, hearings and court cases, exactly what the "deceitful actioning of training protocol without management approval" was, has yet to be explained.

Nonetheless, the hearing in November was dismissed as Strugnell and Hayes-Hill are no longer members of SSA following their decision to take the federation to court -- an automatic suspendable offence, according to SSA's constitution.

In September, the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg found that the artistic swimming pair had been illegitimately barred from participating at the World Championships in Doha.

The Doha World Championships doubled up as the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying event for artistic swimming, meaning that their inability to perform in Doha meant they had no chance of qualifying for the Olympics.

Subsequently, the athletes initiated...