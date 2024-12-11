South Africa: Swimming SA Forms Independent Committee to Run Water Polo

Another layer has been added to the fight for control of water polo with Swimming South Africa planning to launch an independent committee to run the sport.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min Amid growing interest from a faction of water polo to break away from the Swimming South Africa (SSA) umbrella, the federation has instituted an independent committee to run the sport.

The independent committee will come into formal operation on 1 January 2025.

The director of coaching, technical director and high-performance coaches have already been appointed while the CEO has not yet accepted the position, but has been canvassing water polo circles to sell the idea of the committee to constituents.

This has come to light after Daily Maverick reported that an independent "rebel" faction of water polo was attempting to break away from SSA to run the sport.

After hosting a town hall and vote in Cape Town in early November with more than 100 SSA members, the independent "rebel" group has continued its quest to grow.

The group recently hosted a similar town hall in Johannesburg on 20 November where the about 80 SSA constituents present voted unanimously to go independent, without SSA.

The third area where the independent group will have a town hall is in KwaZulu-Natal -- expected to be held early in 2025.

Above...