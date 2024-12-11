South Africa: Proteas Edge Towards World Test Championship Final With Convincing Victory Over Sri Lanka

South Africa, 358 and 317 (Bavuma 66, Markram 55, Jayasuriya 5-129), beat Sri Lanka, 328 and 238 (Dhananjaya de Silva 50, Maharaj 5-76), by 109 runs.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min South Africa have one foot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final after beating Sri Lanka by 109 runs in Gqeberha in the second Test match of the series following their 233-run victory in Durban a week ago.

Coming into the series, Sri Lanka needed at least one victory to keep their hopes of reaching the WTC final alive, but that door was comprehensively shut by the Proteas, who now sit at the summit of the table with 63.33%.

Australia are second with 60.71% while India, the only other team that can qualify for the final, are on 57.29%. The two teams are currently tied 1-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and an Australia series win should be enough to see South Africa through to the WTC final.

South Africa, though, have their fate in their own hands and winning one of their two matches against Pakistan over Boxing Day and New Year will ensure their place at Lord's in June next year.

South Africa's recent Test successes -- they won their last five matches -- have come off the back of different players stepping up at different...