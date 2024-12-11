Somalia's Immigration Chief Pushes for Quicker Passport Processing, Better Service

11 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Ahmed Said Mohamed, the Director General of Somalia's Immigration Department, held a crucial meeting today with officials from the Passport Office to evaluate current operations and confront existing challenges.

Mohamed stressed the urgency of reducing the time taken to process passport applications, a significant issue for many Somalis seeking travel documents.

He urged the officials to enhance public service delivery, aiming to improve the experience of applicants at the Passport Office. Mohamed emphasized the balance between speed and compliance, insisting that all applicants must adhere strictly to the proper procedures to maintain the integrity of the passport issuance process.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around implementing new strategies to address the backlog of applications, enhancing staff training for better customer interaction, and possibly upgrading the technological infrastructure to handle applications more efficiently.

This meeting marks a proactive approach by Somalia's immigration services to respond to public demand for more efficient and transparent passport services, reflecting broader efforts to streamline government operations in the country.

