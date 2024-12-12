Mozambique: Escalating Death Toll As More Than 30 Killed in Protests Over Last Week

For more than 50 days, Mozambique's Frelimo-led government has refused to end its bloody crackdown on protesters

Children have been shot in protests in the aftermath of the October election

'The world must condemn this state violence and take action to end it' - Khanyo Farise

Mozambican civil society groups have reported that the death toll during protests has reached at least 110, with 34 people killed in the last week alone.

Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

"Enough is enough. For more than 50 days, Mozambique's Frelimo-led government has refused to end its bloody crackdown on protesters. Regardless of who won the election or their political views, everyone in Mozambique has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. The authorities' flagrant, continued and escalating use of unnecessary and unlawful force against protesters must cease immediately.

"The world must condemn this state violence and take action to end it. Amnesty has repeatedly called on the international community, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union, to take action to end this nightmare. Both organisations remain all but silent on the government of Mozambique's ruthless assault on protesters. Instead of demanding an end to these growing human rights violations, SADC has only sent condolences to people who lost lives and were injured while declaring the elections "peaceful".

"The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights must launch investigations in the form of a fact-finding mission to Mozambique to document the ongoing human rights violations. The United Nations must also urgently take up this matter with the attention it deserves. Mozambique's donors and partner nations must also take a much stronger stand against the crackdown."

Protests have followed disputed elections

Protests erupted in Mozambique following disputed elections held on 9 October, with police responding with excessive force. Security forces have shot at least 329 people, killing 110, including children and bystanders. Police have arbitrarily arrested more than 3,500 people.

In response, some protesters are increasingly attacking police officers, Frelimo members, and staff from electoral bodies, as well as burning police stations and Frelimo offices.