Africa's Plan to Tackle Endemic Diseases Head-On

press release

Africa CDC unveiled a bold new strategy to combat endemic diseases across the continent, marking a pivotal step in the fight against HIV and AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). The plan is anticipated to play a critical role in reshaping Africa's health landscape.

More than 50 member states endorsed the strategy at a workshop held from November 27-29, 2024, in Addis Ababa, cementing Africa's commitment to integrated and sustainable health systems.

"This strategy is vital because over the next three years, we are focusing on supporting our member states in the prevention and control of high-burden diseases like HIV, TB, malaria, and NTDs, which are responsible for most of Africa's mortality and morbidity," said Dr. Mohamed Abdulaziz, Head of Disease Control and Prevention at Africa CDC.

Running through 2027, the strategy integrates health system strengthening with disease control and elimination efforts. It emphasises service delivery, research, and resource mobilisation, aligning these areas with the 2030 targets for disease elimination.

Africa bears a disproportionate share of the global infectious disease burden. The continent accounts for 94% of the world's malaria cases and 95% of malaria-related deaths. Furthermore, Africa shoulders 40% of the global burden of NTDs, with every country on the continent facing at least one endemic NTD. These diseases not only devastate public health but also significantly hinder economic progress, underscoring the urgency of this new strategy.

"This integrated approach, which seeks to embed prevention and control of major diseases into routine healthcare services, is designed to create sustainable healthcare infrastructure. The primary goal is to ensure that no population is left behind--especially those who, due to financial or geographic barriers, have limited access to essential health services," explained Dr. Abdulaziz.

Experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from across Africa attending the workshop refined the strategy and emerged with key themes that will guide its implementation.

The strategy aims to consolidate efforts to combat HIV, malaria, TB, hepatitis, and NTDs within a unified health system. "Integrating these interventions into primary healthcare systems will ensure that these diseases are managed alongside other critical health needs," said Dr. Clarer Mwansasu, Programme Manager for the Neglected Tropical Disease Control Programme at Tanzania's Ministry of Health.

Building the capacity of healthcare workers and health systems is a core focus. This includes the development of national frameworks for disease surveillance, diagnosis, and treatment. "With the technical support of Africa CDC and our partners, we can ensure that this strategy is not just a plan but an actionable roadmap that can deliver results," Dr. Mwansasu added.

Strengthening research frameworks to support evidence-based policymaking emerged as a priority. "Africa CDC has developed a research framework tailored to the African context, ensuring that our strategies are informed by local realities and challenges," noted participants during the workshop's closing session.

Sustainable funding is equally critical. "We must own our health programs, and that means mobilising domestic resources and ensuring that these programs are sustainable from within Africa itself," said Dr. Joseph Opare, NTD Programme Lead at the Ministry of Health in Ghana.

The strategy also emphasisesmultisectoral collaboration, calling for coordinated action across health, education, and finance sectors, as well as among governments, private partners, and civil society. "We cannot tackle these challenges in isolation. It is a call to action for everyone to play their part," said Dr. Abdulaziz.

The Way Forward

The strategy now enters its implementation phase, with a focus on developing costed action plans for member states. Monitoring and evaluation will be central to translating strategic objectives into measurable outcomes.

"This strategy is not just a health initiative, but a blueprint aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which envisions a prosperous and integrated Africa," said Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC.

"We've set the foundation; now it's time to ensure these priorities translate into impactful outcomes at local, national, and regional levels. Our work to safeguard Africa's health has only just begun," Dr. Sheila Shewa, Senior Technical Officer at the African Union, summed up the collective resolve. With unwavering commitment and shared purpose, Africa CDC and its partners are poised to transform health systems and secure the continent's health future. "This is not just a strategy for today; it's a blueprint for Africa's health security for generations to come," Dr. Kaseya affirmed.