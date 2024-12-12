Africa: The Making of a Kofi Annan Fellow

press release

On November 1, the week-long residential for the 25 fellows of the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership concluded in Cairo, Egypt. This marked the second residential session of the fourth cohort of fellows, which ran from October 25 to November 1, providing opportunities for observation, learning, exchanging ideas, and the shaping of future global health leadership ideals.

Established in 2020 by Africa CDC and the Kofi Annan Foundation in honour of Kofi Atta Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, the fellowship embodies Annan's visionary and principled leadership. It serves as a platform for developing the next generation of leaders who will drive transformative change in global health.

The Kofi Annan Global Health Leadership Programme comprises three components: the Fellowship, the Scholars Program, and the Policy Forum. "The Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership is a one-year executive leadership program designed to empower fellows with advanced leadership skills. Throughout the year, fellows participate in expert lectures on key leadership topics, receive personalised executive coaching, engage in leadership conversations with global health leaders, and attend residential sessions to analyse and learn from health systems in various countries. A cornerstone of the fellowship is the Leadership Challenge Project, which tasks fellows with addressing a real-life challenge within their country or organization by applying the knowledge and skills gained during the Programme," said Dr. Tiruneh Amsalu Baye, Technical Officer for Public Health Workforce Development at Africa CDC.

The Scholars Program fosters a South-to-South exchange initiative, including participation from the African diaspora, which enables African experts--both within the continent and abroad--to temporarily relocate to an African country and contribute to specific areas of expertise such as research and guideline development. Meanwhile, the Kofi Annan Public Health Policy Forum aspires to bring critical health-related discussions back to the African continent by fostering a platform for dialogue on contemporary regional challenges. As a multi-stakeholder initiative, it provides independent, neutral, and balanced insights to policymakers, enhancing public health decision-making with practical and reliable information.

"The primary goal of the Policy Forum is to bring health-related discussions back to the African continent. The inaugural forum will focus on critical contemporary topics, including Africa's health priorities for the South African Presidency of the G20, which seeks to emphasize how the continent can leverage this platform to prioritize health within a forum representing 85% of the global economy," said Dr. Tiruneh.

Cairo served as one of the residential locations for the fourth cohort of the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership. Each year, the fellowship organises four residential sessions designed to achieve multiple objectives. Fellows examine the health systems of different African countries, gaining valuable insights into their structures and challenges, while engaging with national and global health leaders to foster collaborations and exchange knowledge. The Programme emphasizes peer networking, allowing participants to share experiences and build lasting professional relationships. Representing diverse fields such as human medicine, environmental health, finance, One Health, animal health, health economics, and law, the fellows bring a wealth of expertise to the Programme.

A unique aspect of the fellowship is its focus on taking students on a historical journey to understand the historical background of the countries they visit. "Most of our countries have been colonized, and much of the history we know is the history that has been perpetuated by the global North," said Dr. Tiruneh. This approach helps fellows appreciate the socio-political context of their work and enhances their perspective on leadership in global health. In addition, the Programme includes practical exercises to deepen participants' understanding of critical public health concepts. Cairo, with its rich history and dynamic health landscape, provides an ideal setting for advancing these objectives.

Cairo is renowned for its expertise in One Health. Fellows had the opportunity to engage with leading One Health experts and learn about Egypt's establishment of a government-wide steering committee that integrates efforts from the human, animal, and environmental sectors. This collaborative model demonstrated how different ministries work together to drive meaningful change across these domains.

A key highlight of the fellowship was a keynote address by Professor Mohamed Hassany, Assistant Minister for Projects and Public Health, who shared Egypt's remarkable journey in transforming its Hepatitis C response. Once the country with the highest global burden of Hepatitis C, Egypt became the first nation certified at the "Golden Tier" level for Hepatitis C elimination. Professor Hassany highlighted the strategic public health initiatives behind this achievement, emphasizing Egypt's partnership with Africa CDC to support other African nations in replicating its success. This exemplifies how targeted strategies and cross-sectoral collaboration can lead to transformative health outcomes.

Additionally, fellows also toured the Cairo Mental Health Authority, including its Addiction Unit, which provides critical support to individuals battling addiction. During this visit, they gained insights into the history of mental health in Egypt and explored how mental health is a complex leadership challenge that requires a coordinated and multi-sectoral approach. This exposure emphasized the importance of mental health as a public health priority and the need for strong leadership to address it effectively.

Egypt's strong vaccine manufacturing industry provided another focal point for the fellowship. Fellows visited two leading local manufacturers of therapeutics and diagnostics, Vacsera and Pharco, gaining invaluable insights into Egypt's advancements in health manufacturing in alignment with the New Public Health Order. This exposure highlighted the country's growing capacity to produce essential health products and contribute to the continent's self-sufficiency.

In addition, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Capital Development and Minister of Health and Population, affirmed Egypt's strong commitment to fostering collaboration across the African continent. He extended his full support to the fellows, encouraging them as they pursue leadership roles that will drive transformative change in health across Africa.

Dr. Wessam Mankoula, Africa CDC Regional Director for North Africa Regional Coordinating Centre, underscored the pivotal role of leadership development and South-South collaboration in advancing the New Public Health Order and achieving the goals of Agenda 2063. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the government and people of Egypt for their generous hospitality and their openness in sharing their valuable experiences and expertise with the fellows.

Each year, the Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership admits public health professionals from across the continent, equipping them with advanced skills in health diplomacy, change management, and policy influence. By the end of the 12-month Programme, fellows are expected to have developed strategic, resilient, and adaptable leadership styles, enabling them to tackle complex public health challenges, as well as enhanced competencies in diplomacy and partnerships. Since its launch, the fellowship has produced impressive results. To mention a few: one fellow from Zambia is in the process of establishing a national health insurance scheme and recently secured a grant from the United Kingdom's Department for International Development. A fellow from Namibia brokered a partnership between the Ministry of Health in Namibia and the Pasteur Institute in Senegal. Two fellows have published books, while another has ascended to the role of Minister of Higher Education in Sierra Leone. These accomplishments reflect the fellowship's significant impact in fostering leadership and innovation across the continent.