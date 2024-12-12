Sudan: 'RSF Atrocities in South Kordofan Demands Protection Mission' - HRW

Habila / Fayu — In a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), they allege that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed widespread atrocities in Sudan's South Kordofan state from December 2023 to March 2024, targeting ethnic Nuba civilians in the towns of Habila and Fayu.

The report, published yesterday, reveals that the violence involved killings, rapes, abductions, and the destruction of homes, forcing over 47,000 people to flee, with at least 56 civilians killed, 79 women and girls subjected to sexual violence, and extensive looting documented.

"These findings highlight the urgent need for a mission to protect civilians in Sudan," said Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Satellite imagery confirmed the burning of homes in Habila, Fayu, and nearby villages. HRW also include the testimonials of survivors, who recounted harrowing abuses, including execution-style killings and sexual slavery.

HRW state that this violence reflects a broader pattern of RSF-led atrocities, echoing ethnic cleansing campaigns in West Darfur. However, international action has been limited. Despite calls for a protection mission, the UN and African Union have yet to act decisively.

"A mission could deploy to areas where displaced civilians have sought refuge, such as South Kordofan, where humanitarian needs are critical," Gallopin stressed.