Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Kill Sudanese Journalist Hanan Adam

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed Sudanese journalist Hanan Adam and her brother Youssef Adam in their home in the village of Wad Al-Asha, in the countryside of Al Madina Arab in the South Gezira locality.

Hanan Adam was a journalist at the Ministry of Culture and Information in the Gezira state and a correspondent for Al-Maidan newspaper of the Sudanese Communist Party.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate condemned this crime and held the Rapid Support Forces responsible, calling on them to "uncover the perpetrators and hold those responsible accountable."

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate denounced the militias led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) for "continuing to violate the rights of journalists and those working in the media sector."

The syndicate also called on local, regional and international organizations working in the field of press freedom and the protection of journalists to pressure the Rapid Support Forces to condemn the incident.

The Syndicate called for the return of communication and internet, so violations would be reported immediately.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the syndicate said: "The media blackout that the Sudanese are experiencing due to the interruption of internet and communications services provides cover for the spread of violations and crimes, and the concealment of evidence committed by the parties to the conflict in Sudan."

"There is a frightening increase in the rates of violations against journalists, while the Syndicate's monitoring apparatuses have documented more than 500 violations against journalists since the outbreak of the war in Sudan," the syndicate said.

Since the outbreak of the war in April 2024, 14 Sudanese journalists have been killed.