Ethiopia: Suspension On Three Rights Groups Lifted Amid Criticism of Civil Society Crackdown

The Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) has lifted the suspension it imposed on three civil society organizations, including the Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), sources familiar with the matter told Addis Standard.

Last month, ACSO suspended CARD, the Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia (AHRE), and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), citing concerns over their alleged lack of "political neutrality" and involvement in activities deemed contrary to the "national interest."

A source from one of the affected organizations confirmed that the suspension was lifted through a letter received from ACSO on 11 December, 2024.

The source stated that ACSO did not provide specific reasons for its decision. "Our understanding is that the Authority did not find substantial grounds to justify the suspension, which is why it has been lifted," the source remarked.

The source also noted that the suspension appeared to be temporary and intended to allow ACSO to investigate alleged issues. However, he emphasized that their organization had not violated any laws or received prior warnings.

"We believe the suspension was an attempt to restrict civic space, target outspoken organizations, and undermine freedom of association," the source claimed.

Card had previously challenged the suspension, arguing that ACSO failed to follow the "requisite legal procedures," such as providing prior notification or conducting a transparent investigation.

Several international human rights organizations have also criticized the suspension, calling it a serious blow to civic space in Ethiopia. Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Ethiopian authorities to "immediately reverse" the decision, with Deputy Africa Director Laetitia Bader stating, "Ethiopian authorities are squeezing shut whatever space remains for independent rights groups to operate in the country."

Amnesty International condemned the suspension as part of a "growing crackdown on civic space," while the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) described it as a "major setback" for civil society, attributing the decision to political motives.