Nigeria: National Grid Collapses Again, 12th Time in 2024

11 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

Nigeria's power grid has once again collapsed, making it the 12th time in 2024.

A check on the website of the Independent System Operator (ISO), an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), showed all the generation power plants on the grid did not produce electricity by 2pm, having all contributed an average of 3,087 megawatts of electricity by 1pm

In a statement, the Jos Disco confirmed the collapse, saying: "The current outage being experienced within our franchise States is a result of loss of power supply from the national grid.

"The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred this afternoon at about 1333 hours of today, Wednesday, 11th December 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders.

"We hope to restore normal power supply to our esteemed customers as soon as the grid supply is restored back to normalcy.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you better."

