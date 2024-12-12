Mozambique: Government Approves Sovereign Wealth Fund Investment Policy

11 December 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Government on Tuesday approved the investment policy of the country's sovereign wealth fund, which consists of guidelines and measures that must be carried out for long-term management of assets.

The investment policy - which defines the risk profile of the investments, the Strategic Reference Index and risk limits - was approved during a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet).

The policy also establishes guidelines on the asset class, its maximum or minimum limits, and types of instruments, countries and currencies eligible for investment by the sovereign wealth fund.

The Supervisory Committee of the county's sovereign fund will control revenues from the production of liquefied natural gas from offshore areas 1 and 4 of the Rovuma Basin, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. It will oversee the revenue achieved in the first 15 years, of which 40 percent is earmarked for the fund and 60 percent for the State Budget.

