Africa: Angola and South Africa Aim to Bolster Relations - FM

Pretoria — Angola and South Africa intend to significantly reinforce existing relations, with emphasis on the agriculture, economy, energy, education and transport sectors, Angola Foreign Affairs Minister Téte António said in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press as part of the visit of the Angolan Head of State João Lourenço to South Africa, the minister said the two states will introduce more content adapted to the level of cooperation and the ambitions of each country.

According to the minister, the parties understand that from time to time new methods should be adapted in cooperation. 'The qualitative leap we want to make is not only in content, but also from the point of view of the cooperation mechanisms we have established.'

Téte António said that the two governments have decided that the First Meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission between Angola and South Africa will be held in the Angolan capital on a date to be announced.

Cooperation relations

Cooperation relations between Angola and South Africa have solid historical and strategic foundations, derived from mutual support during the struggle for independence and against apartheid.

Today, both countries maintain a partnership that covers areas such as the economy, politics, regional security and culture.

Cooperation seeks to intensify trade and mutual investment, with South Africa being one of Angola's biggest trading partners in the region, with an interest in sectors such as mining, electricity, infrastructure and agriculture.

Recently, initiatives such as the use of local currencies in bilateral trade and the creation of credit insurance mechanisms to facilitate business have been discussed. AFL/ART/TED/AMP