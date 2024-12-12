Africa: Morocco Confirmed As Co-Hosts of 2030 FIFA World Cup in Historic Move

Morocco has been confirmed as one of the hosts for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, marking a monumental moment in African football.

Alongside Spain and Portugal, the North African country's selection as a co-host signifies its growing influence in the global football landscape.

The decision was unanimously approved during an Extraordinary FIFA Congress held via video conference on Wednesday with all 211 Member Associations represented.

FIFA praised the joint Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid, which scored an impressive 4.2 out of 5 in its evaluation, for exceeding the minimum hosting requirements.

This will make Morocco only the second African nation to host the World Cup, following South Africa in 2010.

This historic tournament will also feature matches in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to commemorate the centenary of the first World Cup in 1930, held in Uruguay.

While the opening games will take place in South America, Morocco will play a central role in the main event, further cementing its status as a key player in global football.

For Africa, Morocco's co-hosting role represents a moment of pride and progress. The country has a long history of football excellence and has made significant investments in sports infrastructure.

Its selection as a host showcases Africa's ability to stage world-class events and contributes to the continent's legacy in football history.

On a global scale, the 2030 World Cup will be the first to be hosted across two continents, reinforcing FIFA's commitment to uniting cultures and expanding football's reach.

With this landmark decision, Morocco will join Spain and Portugal in welcoming the world to a celebration of football, diversity, and heritage.