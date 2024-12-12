Africa: Angola, Zambia Qualify for TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations

Angola and Zambia have sealed their places at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2025 finals after they came through semi-final clashes in the COSAFA qualifiers in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Angola defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 to seal their berth, while Zambia edged hosts South Africa 2-1. The deciding match in the qualifier tournament will be played on Friday at 15h00 CAT (13h00 GMT).

Angola eased past Zimbabwe thanks to goals from Eliseu Francisco and the lively Omar Oliviera.

Zambia had to come from behind as South Africa took the lead inside the opening minute, the highly rated Emile Witbooi laying on an assist for Siphiwe Mlondo to score.

Abel Nyirongo moved joint top of the scorers charts with his fifth goal of the competition when he equalised from the penalty-spot. He is level with Zimbabwe's El Shaddai Sadomba but will have the chance to add to his tally in the final.

Both teams had players sent off before Robert Banda scored the winner just past the midway point of the second half.

Egypt, Morocco, Mali, defending champions Senegal, Burkina Faso and hosts Cote d'Ivoire are the other confirmed sides in the 12-team continental finals.

The qualifiers for the Central Zone (UNIFFAC) and Central-East Zone (CECAFA) must still be played.