Ethiopia, Somalia Commit to Cooperation in Historic 'Ankara Declaration'

11 December 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed the Ankara Declaration on December 11, 2024, during a trilateral meeting hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to each other's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, emphasizing respect for international law and the principles of the African Union. "We agree to forgo and leave behind differences and contentious issues," the declaration stated, vowing to pursue shared prosperity through cooperation.

Key to the agreement was Ethiopia's assured access to and from the sea, which both nations acknowledged could offer "diverse benefits" while respecting Somalia's territorial integrity. The declaration outlined plans for technical negotiations, set to begin by February 2025 and conclude within four months, to finalize arrangements that include bilateral agreements for access under Somalia's sovereign authority.

The statement also recognized the contributions of Ethiopian soldiers to the African Union missions in Somalia. "Somalia acknowledges the sacrifices made by Ethiopian soldiers," the declaration noted, underscoring the depth of their partnership.

Turkish President Erdoğan's role in facilitating the talks was widely praised. "We express our appreciation to Türkiye and President Erdoğan for this initiative and their ongoing commitment to the process," the declaration read, with both sides welcoming Türkiye's continued support in implementing the commitments and resolving any future differences through dialogue.

The agreement is seen as a critical step toward enhanced regional stability and economic collaboration in the Horn of Africa.

Background to Ethiopia-Somalia Tensions

The tensions escalated earlier this year when Ethiopia announced plans to develop a port in Somaliland, a breakaway state from Somalia. This move was viewed by Mogadishu as an "infringement on Somalia's territorial sovereignty". Ethiopia's proposal to officially recognize Somaliland's independence in exchange for strategic access to the Red Sea corridor further deepened the rift. These developments unfolded against the backdrop of Ethiopia's longstanding military presence in Somalia as part of African Union missions aimed at combating al-Shabaab militants.

