Uganda: Ntinda Man Paints UPDF in Flowers After Damaged Car Is Repaired

The incident occurred on November 24, 2024, at around 11am, when Ziwa's car, registration number UAV 225U, was hit by a UPDF Green Land Cruiser V8 near Kiwatule.

Richard Ziwa, a resident of Ntinda Kigoowa, has commended the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) for swiftly addressing his plight and repairing his car after it was involved in an accident with a military vehicle.

Ziwa described the experience as "a rare display of justice and accountability."

Ziwa was driving from Kisaasi toward Capital Shoppers and had the right of way, as indicated by a green traffic light. However, the military vehicle suddenly emerged from Kiwatule Road and collided with his car.

Recounting the events, Ziwa said he promptly reported the accident to the police and reached out to the Deputy UPDF Spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, who referred him to the Inspector of Vehicles (IOV).

"I explained the entire incident to Col Akiiki, and he was very understanding," Ziwa shared. "He immediately referred me to Maj. Shaban Karegeya, who assured me that my car would be repaired."

The UPDF took swift action, directing Ziwa to take his damaged car to a designated garage for repairs. Within a week, the vehicle was restored to a better condition.

"They didn't just repair it; they handed it back in excellent shape," Ziwa noted, adding that the professionalism shown by the army was commendable.

Col Akiiki confirmed the UPDF's intervention and emphasized the institution's commitment to ensuring justice and accountability.

"We are here to serve the public, and that includes addressing mistakes made by our personnel. Repairing Mr Ziwa's car was the right thing to do," Akiiki said.

He also revealed that the UPDF continues to caution its drivers about road safety and the importance of respecting other road users.

"We will not condone reckless behavior by our drivers. Anyone who blatantly commits traffic offences will be held accountable," he stated.

Ziwa expressed gratitude for the swift and fair resolution. "This shows that the UPDF cares about the welfare of ordinary citizens. I thank Col. Akiiki and the entire team for standing with me," he remarked.

The incident serves as a positive example of how institutions can uphold justice and foster public trust.

The UPDF's proactive response to the situation has been hailed as a model of accountability.