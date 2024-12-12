Uganda: Ssemanda Original Relieved After Fake 'Dr Ssemanda' Is Further Remanded

Speaking to the Nile Post at the court premises on Wednesday morning, Dr. Ssemanda admitted having security concerns due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Dr Innocent Ssemanda, the man who exposed his fake alias as revealed by the NBS Investigates team in November, has expressed relief following news that his impersonator has been remanded back to Luzira Prison by the Buganda Road Magistrates Court.

Speaking to the Nile Post at the court premises on Wednesday morning, Dr. Ssemanda admitted having security concerns due to the sensitive nature of the case.

"Of course, it feels a little safe knowing that the man is still in the coolers. However, it doesn't mean that nothing can happen to me just because he is inside. Though anything is possible, it gives me hope that justice will be served finally, for as long as he is still inside," he said.

The accused, Mr. Nyombi, who operated under several aliases including Innocent Ssemanda, Samuel Alfred Teriyeitu, and Fred Ssendi, was remanded until January 9.

The state alleges that Nyombi forged a national ID in the name of Innocent Ssemanda in 2015, falsely purporting it to have been issued by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

Nyombi is also accused of forging a medical degree certificate, allegedly from Makerere University, as well as multiple other documents, including a letter of expression of interest for an epidemiologist position at the Ministry of Health, a curriculum vitae, and an employment contract.

An investigative report aired by NBS Television uncovered how the accused deceived several patients who trusted him for medical care, believing he was a qualified professional.

Many victims have since come forward, reporting that they suffered health complications after receiving treatment from the impersonator.

Following the airing of the NBS Television report, law enforcement authorities acted swiftly, leading to Nyombi's arrest.

Mr. Nyombi allegedly used forged documents to obtain a registration certificate from the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council under false pretenses, enabling him to practice as a medical professional.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is charged with violating several sections of the Penal Code Act, including provisions related to forgery and obtaining documents by false pretenses.

The accused has denied the charges. However, State Prosecutor Nam Terpister informed the court that investigations are ongoing.

Defence lawyer Senkeezi Steven and family members of the accused declined to comment on the matter when approached by the Nile Post.