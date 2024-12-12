Uganda: Over 300 Ugandan Lawyers At Risk of Losing Jobs in Kenya

This move comes in response to the Uganda Law Council's controversial decision to deny Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua a certificate to practice in Uganda, sparking fears of a diplomatic and professional standoff.

More than 300 Ugandan lawyers working in Kenya are at risk of losing their jobs following the Kenya Law Society's threat to revoke their licenses.

The Kenya Law Society's statement has caused widespread concern among Ugandan legal professionals, who argue that the Uganda Law Council's actions jeopardize East African integration and the livelihoods of Ugandan lawyers practicing in Kenya.

Many Ugandan lawyers handle critical cases in Kenya, including corporate, criminal, and civil matters, making their contributions to the legal profession in Kenya significant.

Prominent Ugandan lawyers, including Peter Walubiri and George Musisi, have criticized the Uganda Law Council for acting under government influence to block Martha Karua from representing Dr Kizza Besigye in a politically charged case.

They argue that this decision lacked legal merit and set a dangerous precedent that could strain bilateral relations.

"Over 300 Ugandan lawyers currently practicing in Kenya are now at risk of losing their jobs due to the Uganda Law Council's poor judgment.

This move not only threatens their livelihoods but also undermines the spirit of East African cooperation," Walubiri noted.

The Uganda Law Council defended its decision by claiming no foreign lawyer had previously been allowed to represent clients in political or criminal cases in Uganda.

However, the lawyers pointed out past instances, such as when American lawyer Jim Alan Gash represented a client in Uganda in Tumusiime Henry vs Uganda in 2010 or when President Museveni was represented by a Kenyan lawyer in the 2001 election petition.

Mukasa Mbidde, another senior lawyer, appealed to the Kenya Law Society to reconsider its stance, emphasizing that Ugandan lawyers were not involved in the Council's decision.

He urged for unity among legal professionals across the region to resist interference in their work.

The looming threat has raised concerns about the potential breakdown of professional collaboration within the East African Community, with legal experts warning that such actions could have far-reaching implications for regional integration.