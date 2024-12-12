Uganda: Activists Call for Comprehensive Action to Address HIV Stigma

Activists have called for a united effort to eliminate the stigma and discrimination faced by individuals living with HIV, highlighting the need for systemic changes in healthcare access and legal protection.

Speaking at the National Dialogue on HIV and the Law organised by the Uganda Network on Law, Ethics, and HIV/AIDS (UGANET), activists emphasised the urgent need to address the barriers that continue to undermine progress despite advancements in treatment and prevention.

Grace Nayiga, executive director of UGANET, highlighted that stigma remains one of the most significant obstacles in achieving HIV-related targets.

According to the UNAIDS Global Report of 2023, stigma and discrimination continue to hinder progress in Uganda, fueled by fear, misinformation, and social inequality.

These issues disproportionately affect marginalised groups, particularly young women and girls.

"Stigma isolates individuals, leaving them vulnerable to exclusion and injustice," Nayiga said.

She stressed the importance of providing equitable healthcare and ensuring that marginalised populations have access to necessary services without fear of discrimination.

One of the key issues raised was workplace discrimination against people living with HIV.

Nayiga praised the Equal Opportunities Commission for its swift response in addressing these cases, noting their critical role in securing justice for those unfairly dismissed or mistreated.

However, she pointed out that challenges remain, particularly with pending legislation such as the Sexual Offenses Bill and the Marriage Bill, which risk criminalising cohabitation and sex work a move that could further stigmatise and marginalize individuals living with HIV.

Safia Nalule Jjuuko, Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission, echoed Nayiga's concerns, emphasising the need for comprehensive awareness and legal support to address stigma and discrimination.

She noted that societal misconceptions surrounding HIV transmission contribute to the ongoing exclusion of vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities.

"Disabled individuals are often viewed as carriers of disease, leading to a lack of respect for their privacy and dignity," Jjuuko stated.

She called for increased efforts to support disabled individuals in accessing healthcare and legal protections, ensuring their full inclusion in society.

Jjuuko urged for a collective effort involving government agencies, civil society, and the private sector to create a more inclusive environment where individuals living with HIV are respected and supported.

"Let us work together to foster a just society where everyone feels safe and valued," Jjuuko said.