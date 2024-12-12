Uganda: Archbishop Ssemogerere Calls for Level Playing Field for Youth in Politics

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has called for a level playing field for young people to take part in political activities without fear of being kidnapped, regardless of party affiliations.

He urged the government to make strides to safeguard young people from natural calamities like floods and mudslides, noting that going through difficult life situations can tire them, making them dangerous to society.

Archbishop Ssemogerere made the call at the opening of the four-day National Youth Conference happening in Hoima, where State Minister for Youth Balam Barugahara tasked the young people with taking the lead in the fight against corruption and the high level of impunity among some government officials.

While preaching at the opening of the four-day National Youth Conference in Hoima, Archbishop Ssemogerere emphasised the importance of ensuring a level playing field for young people in politics.

He also called for efforts to safeguard them from natural calamities like mudslides and floods, saying that when young people endure hard lives, they can become hardened and frustrated with society.

"We are grooming better leaders in church and society, but when youth engage in politics and are harassed, beaten, or even murdered, it is wrong. Let them be given a fair ground to thrive. The same goes for those growing up in mudslide-prone areas or places affected by floods. Hard life can make them become hardliners and tire of the world," he said.

The Archbishop, however, urged the younger generation to have role models and always strive towards achieving their desired goals.

"Despite the hardships you go through, as a young person, you must have hope. Moving without hope is like being as good as a dead person. With hope, you are determined and sure that life will change. It is important to live in hope all the time but also avoid destructive behaviours," he added.

Balam Barugahara, the State Minister for Youth, has tasked the young people with speaking out against corrupt government officials and the high levels of impunity, noting that poor service delivery greatly affects the future of the younger generation.

"The politicians and the church seem to be failing in the fight against corruption. Young people, you need to stand up against this vice of corruption, name and shame them. I often see government officials acting with impunity, claiming to be above the law. No one is above the law. Let's hold them accountable because poor services will affect your generation," he urged.

Barugahara also cautioned young people to be careful when selecting their courses, advising them to avoid social sciences in favor of hands-on courses.

"Underemployment and unemployment are major challenges for the youth, but it is important to be mindful of the courses you choose. Avoid social sciences and opt for courses that will allow you to start your own job. I presented a suggestion to the president for startup kit funding for all students in skilling centers, and I know the president will approve it. So, after studying, you will be given a startup kit to help you make a living," Barugahara said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Uganda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Barugahara also implored young people to avoid wasting time on drugs, warning them that such behaviours will ruin their future.

"I see young people drinking from morning to evening, smoking weed, and some are sipping fuel. Fuel is for cars, generators, and motorcycles. When you take fuel, are you a car? That's why you are becoming insane. You need to use your youthful age wisely," Barugahara advised.

The National Youth Event at St. Andrea Kaahwa Secondary School in Bujumbura, Hoima, is set to last for four days, with President Museveni scheduled to close it on Sunday.