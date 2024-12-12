Uganda: High Court in Hoima Cancels 16-Hectare Land Title

Additionally, the court directed Ms Lillian Barugaha, who was laying claim to the land, to pay a total of Shs72 million in general and punitive damages.

The High Court in Hoima has ordered cancellation of a 16-hectare land title allegedly owned by Lillian Barugaha, a resident of Kyakaliba Village in Busiisi, Hoima City.

In his ruling, Justice Jesse Byaruhanga said the land certificate for Plot 36, Bugahya Block 19 in Kyakaliba, Busiisi, had been fraudulently registered under Barugaha's name.

This followed a civil suit filed by Yesero Mugenyi against Barugaha and three other defendants. The court ruled in favor of Mugenyi, ordering the immediate cancellation of the land title.

The civil suit was initially filed in the Masindi High Court in 2009, where it lingered for over a decade before being transferred to Hoima after the establishment of a High Court there.

The judgment also prohibits Barugaha, her family members, agents, and any other persons acting on their behalf from committing further acts of trespass on the disputed land.