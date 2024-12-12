Uganda: Kamwenge MP, Catholic Priest Clash Over 'Political Meddling'

The MP accuses the priest of tarnishing her reputation and creating divisions among residents.

A dispute has emerged in Kamwenge District between Sylivia Bahereira Tumwekwase, the Woman MP, and Rev Fr David Byamukama, over allegations of political interference.

Speaking to The Nile Post, Ms Bahereira claimed that Fr Byamukama has used local radio platforms to damage her image.

"The priest has fueled hatred and divisionism in Kamwenge," she said.

" He's behind the false allegations about diverting iron sheets meant for hailstorm-affected schools," she added.

The accusations follow public criticism of the MP over the alleged mismanagement of iron sheets provided by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Ms Bahereira maintains the claims are baseless and blames the priest for amplifying them.

Rev Fr Byamukama, now serving at Butiti Catholic Parish in Kyenjojo District but originally from Kamwenge, refuted the allegations, asserting his role as a spiritual leader.

"I don't fight politicians. They contribute to church and society. However, as a priest, I must guide when peace and harmony are threatened," he said.

Bishop Kazi Twinomujuni, chairperson of the Rwenzori Region B Inter-Religious Council, called for understanding between the two leaders.

"Religious leaders may comment on societal issues, but they do not make political decisions. Both parties should strive for unity," he advised.

This incident highlights the complex relationship between religion and politics in Uganda, where both play pivotal roles in community development.

Stakeholders in Kamwenge have urged Ms Bahereira and Fr Byamukama to reconcile for the district's well-being.

"Reconciliation is critical for peace and progress," Bishop Twinomujuni said, reiterating the need for mutual respect and collaboration between political and religious leaders.