Uganda: Prisons Boosts Agriculture With Over 1.2 Million Kilos of Seeds

Despite its importance to the economy, agricultural sector faces challenges such as low productivity, limited market access, inadequate financing, and climate change.

The Uganda Prisons Service has become a key player in the agricultural sector, producing more than 1.2 million kilogrammes of high-quality seeds during the 2023/24 financial year.

This initiative, directed by President Museveni eight years ago, supports the government's efforts to enhance food security and drive economic growth.

According to Eli Muhumuza, Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons and Director of Planning, Research, and Project Development, the seeds produced include Maize Hybrid 5355 and 5051, Soybean Mak Soy N6 and N3, and Cotton BPA 2015.

These efforts align with Uganda's agricultural transformation agenda.

These issues have restricted growth, competitiveness, and opportunities for farmers, particularly smallholders, women, and youth. As a result, the sector's potential to reduce poverty and improve food security remains underutilized.

To tackle these challenges, UPS collaborates with partners like the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), private entities, and government agencies such as the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA).

These partnerships aim to support programs like Operation Wealth Creation and the Parish Development Model by ensuring farmers have access to high-quality seeds.

However, challenges such as poor seed marketing and distribution persist. The Uganda Development Forum has called for stronger marketing strategies and efficient distribution systems to ensure seeds are affordable and accessible to farmers.

Stakeholders agree on the urgent need to address these challenges, seize opportunities, and develop transformative strategies for Uganda's agricultural sector.

Such efforts could unlock its potential to drive economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve food security, particularly for marginalized groups.

UPS's achievements in seed production underscore its vital role in supporting agriculture, enhancing food security, and advancing economic development.

With continued collaboration and innovation, Uganda is on track to strengthen its agricultural value chains and empower farmers nationwide.