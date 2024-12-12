Uganda: Bleeding Profusely - IGG Calls for Youth Action in War Against Corruption

Fraudsters launder millions of dollars, buying property in Uganda and abroad, while whistleblowers reveal the schemes only after disputes arise

Uganda's Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya Turwomwe, delivered a sobering yet resolute message on the state of corruption in the country.

Addressing an audience that included the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, government ministers, anti-corruption agencies (ACAs), and civil society organisations, Kamya unveiled the pressing need for a united front to combat the haemorrhaging of public resources due to corruption.

Kamya highlighted the staggering financial losses attributed to both traditional forms of corruption--bribery, embezzlement, and procurement malpractices and emerging threats such as cybercrime, impersonation scams, and corruption within the private sector.

She revealed that these crimes, which cost Uganda far more than the Shs 10 trillion annually estimated in earlier studies, demand urgent attention.

"Uganda is bleeding profusely," Kamya warned. "If we do not act decisively, the consequences will be dire for our economy and our future."

Kamya painted a grim picture of evolving corruption trends. She cited the recent theft of Shs 60 billion from the Bank of Uganda via cybercrime and cases where syndicates impersonated government officials to con investors.

These crimes, she emphasised, not only rob Uganda of much-needed foreign investment but also tarnish the nation's global reputation.

"Fraudsters launder millions of dollars, buying property in Uganda and abroad, while whistleblowers reveal the schemes only after disputes arise," she noted.

Corruption in the private sector, Kamya added, exacerbates economic hardship by inflating costs and undermining Uganda's competitiveness as a business destination.

This year's theme, "Promoting Effective Participation of the Youth in the War Against Corruption," underscored the IGG's focus on mobilising young people as watchdogs of public resources. Kamya