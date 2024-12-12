Uganda Reduces Mpox Cases in Nakasongola District With WHO Support

Uganda has made significant strides in controlling the Mpox outbreak, particularly in Nakasongola District, where cases have decreased from 20% to 7.5% of the national total.

This progress is the result of a coordinated effort by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to curb the virus's spread.

The sharp decline in cases is largely attributed to enhanced risk communication and community engagement, focusing on mobile populations such as truck drivers and informal traders.

These groups were initially identified as key contributors to the rapid spread of Mpox due to their frequent movement across regions.

In October, health authorities and WHO launched targeted public health interventions, including:

Door-to-door sensitization campaigns and the distribution of educational materials in local languages to inform residents about Mpox symptoms, prevention, and the importance of early medical care.

Mobile clinics in high-risk areas, providing free Mpox testing and treatment to increase accessibility for transient populations.

Intensified contact tracing and real-time data collection systems to monitor cases more effectively.

The WHO Africa Region has praised Uganda's proactive response, describing it as "a testament to the power of targeted interventions and community engagement."

WHO officials have also emphasized the need for sustained vigilance to prevent future outbreaks.

Nakasongola's success is being used as a model for addressing Mpox in other districts, with plans to replicate these measures in areas still battling the virus.

However, health experts warn that continuous funding and public cooperation are essential to ensure long-term containment.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease characterized by fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. While less severe than smallpox, it can be fatal for vulnerable populations.

The Ministry of Health urges all Ugandans to remain alert, report suspected cases, and adhere to prevention guidelines to help eradicate the disease.

As Uganda demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated public health measures, global health partners continue to monitor the outbreak and support efforts to strengthen resilient health systems across Africa.