Uganda: Kagadi Goalkeeper Mawejje Dies Days After Pitch Collapse

In an audio recording shared on social media, Mawejje, speaking from his hospital bed, expressed a desire to step away from football to focus on his family and other ventures.

The sports fraternity in Kagadi are mourning the passing of Ali Mawejje, a goalkeeper for Kagadi United Football Club and coach at Kagadi Academy SS.

Affectionately known as Coach Bebe, Mawejje's life was tragically cut short after collapsing during the Corporate Games in Fort Portal on Saturday.

Mawejje, a key figure in Kagadi United Football Club, the corporate league, and local sports development, passed away at Kabarole Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment since the incident.

Reports indicate that he collapsed during the games last Saturday and was immediately rushed to Kabarole Hospital. Despite showing initial signs of recovery, he succumbed at around 10pm.

Geoffrey Kurabako, a close friend, told The Nile Post that Mawejje had been responding well to treatment but was struggling with low blood pressure.

"Ali was doing well on medication, but his low blood pressure might have worsened after he fainted during the corporate games. It's heartbreaking to lose him so soon, especially when he was such a valuable figure in the sports fraternity," Kurabako said.

In an audio recording shared on social media, Mawejje, speaking from his hospital bed, expressed a desire to step away from football to focus on his family and other ventures.

"If God gives me another chance, I want to quit football, including coaching, to concentrate on my family and more productive activities," he said in the recording.

But he did not make it.

Stephen Rurekere, a Kagadi sports enthusiast, described Mawejje as a cheerful and inspiring personality.

"We will deeply miss Bebe. His solidarity and football techniques were crucial for the district's sports development. He was a role model for the younger generation," Rurekere said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mawejje, fondly known as Bebe Ali, leaves behind two children and a widow. He will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Mambugu Cell, Mambugu Ward, Kagadi Town Council, Kagadi District.

His death comes just weeks after another sportsman from Kagadi, referee Peter Kabugo, collapsed and died while officiating a match at Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, Kampala.