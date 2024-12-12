Namibia Addresses Global Biodiversity Crisis

Namibia has welcomed delegates from around the world to the 11th Plenary of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

The event serves as a crucial platform to launch two landmark reports, the Nexus Assessment Report and the Transformative Change Assessment Report, pivotal in addressing some of the most pressing ecological crises of our time.

The plenary's inaugural session was marked by an address from environment and forestry minister Pohamba Shifeta who emphasised the collective responsibility of countries to confront the intertwined challenges of biodiversity loss, climate change, food insecurity, and public health.

"Your presence here reflects our commitment to these urgent global issues," he said.

The Nexus Assessment Report highlights the interconnectedness of biodiversity, water, food and health, advocating for integrated decision-making aligned with global objectives like the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

The Transformative Change Assessment Report focuses on the root causes of biodiversity decline, delineating pathways to achieve the 2050 Vision for Biodiversity.

Together, these reports provide a framework for transformative action at local, national and international levels.

Since its independence in 1990, Namibia has made significant strides in environmental stewardship, becoming the first African nation to include environmental protection in its Constitution.

A network of over 20 state-protected areas and 86 community conservancies exemplifies Namibia's commitment to sustainable resource management.

"Through community involvement and empowerment, we have not only conserved our biodiversity but have also created sustainable livelihoods for our people," said Shifeta.

The successful implementation of the community-based natural resource management programme since 1996 has been instrumental in enabling local communities to manage and benefit from wildlife and tourism.

With over 200 000 Namibians directly benefiting from conservation initiatives, the model illustrates how conservation can drive social and economic progress.

"Biodiversity conservation is not merely an environmental issue; it is an economic and social imperative," Shifeta added.

Namibia confronts challenges that resonate beyond its borders, particularly regarding human-wildlife conflict.

This issue, worsened by climate change and habitat loss, poses significant risks for vulnerable communities living alongside wildlife.

Shifeta urged the plenary to pursue collaborative strategies for addressing these conflicts, emphasising that "the well-being of communities must be at the forefront of our conservation efforts."

Regional cooperation also plays a vital role in Namibia's conservation efforts.

The Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, spanning five countries, exemplifies the power of collaboration in strengthening biodiversity conservation while promoting sustainable tourism.

"Our transboundary initiatives underscore the importance of unity in addressing biodiversity challenges," Shifeta stated.

The 11th IPBES also spotlighted the controversial role of trophy hunting in conservation.

According to Shifeta, when properly managed and regulated, trophy hunting can provide economic incentives that empower local communities while simultaneously contributing to ecosystem conservation.

"We view trophy hunting as conservation hunting, where the revenue generated supports infrastructure and anti-poaching initiatives," he said.

However, critics argue that trophy hunting can lead to potential abuses and does not always guarantee the intended conservation outcomes.

As delegates engage in discussions, Namibia calls for increased international cooperation and financial support for biodiversity-rich nations.

Shifeta said: "We must recognise the disproportionate burden Africa bears from climate change, despite contributing minimally to its causes.

"Our voices must be heard in the global conversation."

The urgency of addressing poaching featured prominently during the opening sessions.

The illegal killing and trade of iconic species like elephants and rhinos pose enormous challenges, undermining conservation efforts and jeopardising local communities' livelihoods that rely on sustainable resource management.

The 11th Plenary of IPBES represents a critical opportunity for nations to come together and tackle the multifaceted challenges of biodiversity loss.