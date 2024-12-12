Africa: Electrify Africa Launches Electric Mobility Solutions in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda — Electrify Africa, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, officially launched in Kampala today, as they started what experts see as a revolutionary step toward transforming Uganda's electric mobility landscape.

"From empowering individuals to own EV chargers to creating a seamless ecosystem for electric vehicles, Electrify Africa is here to shape the future of mobility in Uganda and beyond. Using the Tesla Model X as a symbol of innovation, Electrify Africa will drive awareness about the future of electric mobility through strategic city drives and regional tours," Electrify Africa said in a statement.

Electrify Africa, an initiative by Simba Innovative Limited, is revolutionizing transportation across Africa by promoting a community-driven electric mobility model.

This groundbreaking project enables individuals and local businesses to become part of a larger EV charging network, fostering economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

At the launch, Electrify Africa explained their Community-Owned EV Charging Network that will empower individuals to invest in EV chargers and connect to the Electrify Africa platform.

They also showed their affordable EV Charging Solutions that will make electric mobility accessible and sustainable for all.

"Together, we are driving the future of sustainable transportation, fostering innovation, and enabling communities to take charge of electric mobility through our community-focused EV charging platform."

By empowering local stakeholders, Electrify Africa ensures that the benefits of electric mobility extend beyond environmental gains to include tangible economic opportunities for communities.

Simba Innovative Limited, the parent company of Electrify Africa, is a Ugandan technology leader specializing in sustainable energy solutions, electric mobility, and AI-driven platforms. With a mission to empower communities, Simba Innovative continues to drive Africa's transformation through innovation and inclusivity.