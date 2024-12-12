Rwanda: Climate Shocks Impede SDGs Progress As Rwanda Records 10,000 Disasters in 8 Years

Climate vulnerability is one of the 'critical challenges' that is impeding progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in many countries, including Rwanda, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN).

It is estimated that actions to mitigate climate change could contribute up to 80% of the efforts required to achieve the SDG targets.

Out of the 199 unique SDG indicators applicable to Rwanda, with clear computation methodologies, 56 indicators (28%) are still not being monitored, while 143 indicators are currently being tracked.

This means Rwanda is currently monitoring 72% of the SDG indicators.

The SDG Goal report of 2024 shows that only 17% of SDG targets are on track.

These challenges were highlighted on December 11 during a meeting discussing the role of local government institutions in implementing SDGs.

Vincent Stuart Kyazze, a planning analyst in charge of the Social Cluster at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, said that challenges in mitigating the impact of climate change, especially on agriculture-dependent communities, are derailing progress in SDG implementation.

"Droughts, floods, and land degradation threaten food security and livelihoods," he noted, adding that economic setbacks from COVID-19 and global inflation pressures are also hindering the achievement of some SDGs.

Disasters

One year after heads of state and governments adopted the new global Sustainable Development Goals in New York in 2015, Rwanda faced about 10,000 disasters, which killed approximately 1,500 people from 2016 to 2023, according to the ministry in charge of emergency management.

The year 2016 witnessed a total of 625 disasters in Rwanda. These calamities resulted in 183 deaths and 172 injuries.

It shows about 6,000 houses were damaged while 7,449 hectares of crops were ruined, and 932 livestock perished.

In the subsequent year, 2017, Rwanda experienced 762 disasters, leading to 82 deaths, 151 injuries, and damage to 5,802 houses.

In the same year 5,277.1 hectares of crops were destroyed, and 590 livestock perished.

In 2018, natural disasters claimed 254 lives, left 346 people injured, and damaged 15,910 houses while 13,337.21 hectares of crops were destroyed, and 815 livestock perished.

In 2019, the death toll reached 134, with 271 people injured and 5,691 houses damaged as 10,610.45 hectares of crops were ruined, and 113 livestock perished.

In 2020, Rwanda witnessed a staggering 2,563 disasters, resulting in 298 deaths, 414 injuries, and damage to 8,098 houses.

In the same period 4,661.5 hectares of crops were destroyed, and 3,497 livestock perished.

In 2021, 116 deaths occurred, with 248 injuries and damage to 4,808 houses. Furthermore, 3,802.29 hectares of crops were ruined, and 2,140 livestock perished.

In 2022, 205 deaths were recorded, along with 401 injuries and damage to 4,156 houses.

Moreover, 1,917.7425 hectares of crops were ruined, and 201 livestock perished.

In May 2023 alone, heavy rains killed over 150 people and destroyed 6,000 housing units, requiring over Rwf500 billion in recovery interventions.

Between January and October 2024, disasters in Rwanda damaged 1,620 homes, 1,000 hectares of crops, 66 classrooms, 60 road sections, 12 churches, and 12 bridges.

Resource mobilisation

Kyazze has said there is a need for increased resource mobilisation through innovative financing mechanisms to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

The government aims to bolster its disaster resilience from the current 46% to 60% by 2030, as disaster-related losses cost the country between $200 million and $300 million each year.

He said that the government is committed to taking 'urgent actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change,' as reflected in the "Revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)."

Urgent action to halt climate change and deal with its impacts is integral to successfully achieving all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Jean-Paul Birorimana, who is in charge of planning in Ngororero District, said that climate shocks are among the challenges local government institutions face in implementing SDGs.

"Our district is prone to disasters, and this has derailed SDG progress in past years. Many roads were destroyed, and the district had to mobilize its budget to repair them instead of using the funds to help households graduate out of poverty and end hunger," he said.

Dominique Habimana, the Secretary General of the Rwanda Association of Local Government Authorities (RALGA), said, "With just six years remaining, current progress falls far short of what is required to meet the SDGs. Without massive investment and scaled-up action, the achievement of the SDGs--the blueprint for a more resilient and prosperous world and the roadmap out of current global crises--will remain elusive."

However, he noted that Rwanda has just embarked on its 2nd National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which presents an opportunity for a new momentum in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Hyeyoung Kim, the Head of the United Nations Project Office on Governance (UNPOG), stated, "Local governments face challenges in achieving the SDGs, such as limited funding, lack of data and skills, weak monitoring systems, poor coordination and partnerships, and difficulties with resource management, transparency, and accountability."