Rwanda: Over 500,000 Gatsibo, Kayonza Residents to Benefit From Muhazi Water Supply System

Once a community plagued by water scarcity and the risks of fetching contaminated water from distant sources, over 500,000 residents in Gatsibo and Kayonza districts are on the brink of transformation.

The project, Construction of Muhazi Water Supply System, spearheaded by the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC Group), is set to provide a reliable and sustainable solution to longstanding water challenges.

The Muhazi Water Supply System includes the construction of a water treatment plant on the shores of Lake Muhazi, capable of producing 12,000 cubic metres of water daily.

This project aims to expand access to clean water for eight sectors: Kiramuruzi, Kiziguro, Murambi, Remera, and Rugarama in Gatsibo District, as well as Rukara, Gahini, and Murundi in Kayonza District.

Residents in these areas historically faced significant challenges accessing clean water. Many households struggle with water scarcity, relying on distant sources or insufficient local supplies.

"Access to clean water has been a significant challenge for our community. Many residents have had to fetch water from nearby swamps, which was often contaminated with fertilisers from surrounding rice fields. This unsafe water source has contributed to the spread of waterborne diseases.

"However, we are optimistic that our health and well-being will improve as we see progress in the installation of underground water pipelines to supply clean and safe water directly to our neighbourhood," said Epiphany Vuguziga, a resident in the Kiramuruzi sector, Gatsibo District.

According to the project's design, when completed, the system will serve about 543,000 people, drastically reducing the burden of sourcing water far from their homes. 256 kilometres of water pipelines will be installed, ensuring the distribution of treated water to remote areas, 11 reservoirs for efficient water storage and supply management and 165 public water points to make clean water accessible to local communities.

Theoneste Habumugisha, a resident of Muhura Sector, reflects on the challenges faced by the community before the water project. He recalls the dangers of fetching water from Lake Muhazi, which posed significant risks, including the threat of drowning.

Habumugisha describes the initiative by WASAC Group to connect residents to a reliable water supply as a lifeline that has greatly improved safety and sanitation in the area.

Beyond providing access to clean water, Habumugisha highlighted the broader benefits of the project.

"During the project's expropriation, residents received fair compensation, which transformed our lives," he said. "We also gained employment opportunities from the project. Personally, I was able to buy a cow and renovate my house. Now, my family and I are enjoying a better quality of life."

Once operational, the project is expected to alleviate water scarcity, improve public health, and foster economic growth in the region.

Accessible water will not only reduce the physical burden on residents, particularly women and children, but also enhance agricultural productivity and sanitation standards.

According to Jean Leonard Sekanyange, Gatsibo District Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, the project is set to increase the percentages of water access in the area. He said, "We currently have 78% of our residents with access to water; however, they often experience interruptions due to ageing water pipelines.

The ongoing project will significantly benefit our district by providing a reliable water supply to five sectors in its first phase. This initiative will help us achieve the target of ensuring that residents do not travel more than 200 metres to access clean water.

"We urge residents to take responsibility in maintaining the infrastructure to ensure the long-term sustainability of these benefits. Additionally, we request the community to minimise water spillage at water points to avoid incurring unnecessary expenses."

According to technicians, a comprehensive hydrological study confirms the project's sustainability, with the capacity to deliver 12,000 cubic metres of water daily to residents . Initiated in June 2023, the ambitious project is expected to be completed next year, marking a significant step towards improving the quality of life for thousands in Gatsibo and Kayonza districts.