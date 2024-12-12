Zimbabwe: Parliament Reshuffles Committee Chairpersons As Jere, Chiduwa and Khupe Are Reassigned

Parliament has reshuffled the chairpersons of various committees, with Murehwa West Member of Parliament Farai Jere and Clement Chiduwa being reassigned.

Jere, who was serving on the Sports, Arts, and Recreation Committee, has replaced Chamu Chiwanza as its chairperson. The committee has been holding the Ministry of Sports, Arts, and Recreation accountable for the improvement of sports facilities in the country.

Interestingly, Clement Chiduwa, who was previously chairing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance, has been reassigned to the Industry and Commerce Committee, and he has been succeeded by Energy Mutodi.

Former Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Supa Mandiwanzira, has been appointed to chair the Primary and Secondary Education Committee, moving from the Local Government and Public Works Committee.

Reshuffled Committee Chairpersons

Hon. Dr. T. Khupe - Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology.

Hon. I. Ndudzo - Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Hon. J. Tshuma - Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

Hon. D. Malinganiso - Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare;

Hon. E. Mutodi - Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development.

Hon. E. Maoneke - Committee on Defence, Home Affairs.Security Services and War Veterans.

Hon. T. Karikoga - Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Hon. S. Mandiwanzira - Committee on Primary and Secondary Education

Hon. F. Jere - Committee on Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture;

Hon. C. Chiduwa - Committee on Industry and Commerce.

Hon. J. Samkange - Parliamentary Legal Committee.