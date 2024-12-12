South Africa: High Inflation Continues to Burden Poor Households - South African News Briefs - December 12, 2024

High Inflation Continues to Burden Poor Households

Poor households across South Africa continue to struggle with the rising cost of living, adding to their many challenges, reports EWN. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released its latest inflation data showing an increase in annual headline inflation for the first time in nine months. Inflation increased to 2.9% in November from 2.8% the previous month. Stats SA calculates inflation rates across ten expenditure categories, offering insights into its effects on different socio-economic groups. Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics at Stats SA, said that since January 2022, the poorest households have experienced the highest inflation rates, which peaked at 11.3% in April 2023. "While this figure has since dropped to 3.8% in November 2024, it remains the highest among all expenditure groups. In comparison, the wealthiest households recorded an annual increase of 3.0% in November, slightly exceeding the headline rate," said Kelly.

Mayor Under Fire for Disregarding Headmen

The African National Congress (ANC) Regional Executive Committee (REC) in Limpopo's Waterberg region has recommended the dismissal of Aaron Mokgetle as Mayor of Lephalale Municipality, reports SABC News. This decision follows the circulation of a video in which Mokgetle expressed frustration about working with local headmen, saying he only wanted to work with the chiefs. Waterberg ANC spokesperson Seraka Mapeka says the Regional Executive Committee has submitted a report to the party's provincial leadership with its recommendation. Mapeka said the team recommended removing the Mayor from his responsibilities as Mayor. A ccording to the report, "the Mayor was found at fault because as the African National Congress we will not allow a situation where our deployee wants to choose to work with the chiefs but not to work with headmen. We expect our employees that will play a unitary role in spheres of traditional leadership."

Spaza Shop Owners Face Registration Deadline

Gauteng Finance MEC Lebogang Maile is calling on spaza shop owners to register their businesses before the December 13 deadline, reports eNCA. While some have requested an extension, Maile clarified that only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the authority to grant such a decision. Over 13,000 registration forms have been distributed to business owners, but a significant number of applications remain unsubmitted or incomplete. Maile stressed the importance of compliance, urging owners to complete the process promptly to avoid complications.

