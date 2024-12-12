Nigeria: Adamawa Lawmakers Sack Lamido As Chair, Council of Chiefs, Pass Law On Emirates

The new law stripped the Lamido of Adamawa, Mustapha Barkindo, of his title of permanent chairm

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the creation of more emirates with first-class emirs in the state.

The new emirate law, now awaiting Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's assent, was passed days after the governor assented to another law, the state's District Creation Law 2024, which created 83 new districts on 4 December.

Mr Fintiri, in a letter to the lawmakers on Monday, requested the passage of a bill for a law to provide for the Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) and matters incidental thereto.

The bill empowered the governor to create additional emirates, and appoint or depose traditional rulers.

The bill passed first and second reading at the state House of Assembly on Monday.

The accelerated reading of the bill followed separate motions by the deputy majority leader, Ahmed Rufai (Maiha LGA), seconded by Moses Zah (Michika LGA) and Bauna Myandassa (Lamurde LGA).

The Speaker of the Assembly, Bathiya Wesley, referred it to the House Committee on Local Government Affairs for legislative action.

The speaker directed the committee to submit its report on the next legislative day.

The committee was headed by Kefas Calvin with Godfrey Bulus ashis deputy, while Grace Kurkuwa served as the clerk.

On Tuesday, the lawmakers passed the bill into law. The governor is expected to announce the new emirates after assenting to the bill.

The new law stripped the Lamido of Adamawa, Mustapha Barkindo, of his title of permanent chairman of the Adamawa Council of Chiefs.

The law says the seat will rotate annually among all the first-class emirs and chiefs.

The lawmakers said the rotational chairmanship would promote fairness, equity and quality representation in traditional leadership.

The governor had on 4 December assented to the state's district creation law at an exclusive ceremony at the Government House.

He said the new law was aimed at enhancing governance and addressing security challenges at the grassroots level.

The law weakens the influence of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mr Barkindo, by reducing the local government areas under his control from eight to three.

The Adamawa emirate covered Hong, Song, Gombi, Fufore, Girei, Yola North, Yola South, and Mayo-Belwa.

Under the district creation law, it is now left with Girei, Jimeta and Yola.

Like the Lamido, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who holds the title of Waziri and is a senior kingmaker in the Adamawa emirate, will now exercise emirate authority only in Girei Jimeta and Yola.

The district creation law also whittles down the influence of the Emir of Mubi, Abubakar Isa-Ahmadu, who has Michika, Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South, and Maiha under him.