Malawi: Hon Chaponda, Lead the Opposition With Reason & Maturity - Not Like an Excited Content-Driven Social Media Carper!

The actions of some opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) at the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) warehouse in Kanengo, Lilongwe, represent a troubling failure of leadership. Instead of using their mandate to promote accountability and maturity, these MPs chose to peddle half-truths and incendiary rhetoric, risking chaos and confusion among Malawians.

In an ill-advised and theatrical display, opposition MPs, led by Leader of the Opposition Dr. George Chaponda, stormed the NRB site on an unsubstantiated tip-off alleging that the National Registration Bureau (NRB) was printing fake IDs as part of a scheme to rig next year's elections. Armed with amateur videos and dramatic commentary, a female MP filmed IDs, NRB laptops, scanners, and cartons, claiming to have "busted a rigging scheme." These videos went viral, setting social media ablaze with outrage and accusations.

Irresponsible Leadership

The opposition's behavior is not just embarrassing--it is deeply irresponsible. Instead of verifying their claims or engaging relevant authorities in a structured manner, they rushed to stoke public emotions. Their actions sowed unnecessary panic and raised tensions in a nation already navigating a delicate pre-election period.

The facts, as clarified by NRB Director Mphatso Sambo, reveal the complete baselessness of their accusations. The IDs stored at the NFRA warehouse are part of routine logistical operations to address a backlog in ID distribution. Similar activities are underway in Blantyre, and the IDs are destined for registration centers and chiefs' headquarters.

Had the opposition MPs taken a moment to investigate or raise their concerns in Parliament--the very forum for such issues--this embarrassing debacle could have been avoided. Instead, they opted for the court of public opinion, armed not with evidence but with sensationalism.

Using Tactics of Disruption

This is not the first time the opposition has employed disruptive tactics. A pattern is emerging: rather than contributing constructively to national dialogue, they thrive on stirring confusion with innuendos and half-truths. By weaponizing social media without regard for accuracy or consequence, they undermine public confidence in institutions like the NRB, which play critical roles in ensuring the credibility of elections.

Malawians deserve better from their opposition. Rather than positioning themselves as disruptors, they should aim to be the people's voice of reason and an alternative to the government. Their role is not to whip up hysteria but to use their mandate to question, clarify, and propose solutions. If they encounter irregularities, the mature course of action is to raise the matter with relevant authorities, conduct investigations, and pursue the truth through official channels.

A Missed Opportunity

In storming the NFRA warehouse and producing inflammatory videos, the opposition MPs missed an opportunity to lead responsibly. This could have been a moment to demonstrate their commitment to the truth and to the Malawian people by asking tough but fair questions about the NRB's operations and working collaboratively to ensure the electoral process remains credible.

Instead, they chose chaos over clarity. They chose a few minutes of social media fame over the hard work of governance. They failed not only their constituents but the nation as a whole.

A Call for Accountability

As the country heads toward elections, it is critical for all stakeholders--government, opposition, and civil society--to act with integrity and responsibility. The stakes are too high for childish antics and reckless accusations. The opposition must reflect on this debacle and recommit to being a force for constructive scrutiny, not disruptive propaganda.

Malawians need leaders who rise above petty theatrics, leaders who champion free, fair, and peaceful elections by seeking the truth and building trust in the institutions that uphold democracy. What we do not need are politicians who thrive on division and misinformation, risking the very stability of the nation they claim to serve.

To the opposition: Malawians are watching. It's time to grow up.