South Africa: President Ramaphosa Commends Welisizwe Bridges Construction in Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the cooperation between the government departments that ensured the successful completion of Welisizwe Bridges in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

"We are here as government to report that we have delivered on our promise to address the problem of old and dilapidated bridges in Mpumalanga," President Ramaphosa said.

Addressing the local communities at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, President Ramaphosa said communities have needed infrastructure.

The President embarked on a multifaceted two-day visit to Mpumalanga. The visit is to commence on Tuesday, where the President met with the Mpumalanga Provincial Executive Committee. Today, he undertook the second phase of the Welisizwe Rural Bridges handover.

"Poor transport infrastructure has been making it difficult to get to and from places of work, school, the hospital and clinic, and to towns and cities from rural areas," President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said in some cases, what would normally be a quick journey from one place to another takes double the time because there is no bridge.

"When the rains come or there are heavy floods, crossing becomes difficult and dangerous. As government, we have heard your call as the people of Mpumalanga for this issue to be addressed.

"[Welisizwe] is a ground-breaking method to construct bridges that are sturdy, that last, and are safe for communities. We have been working with speed to deploy the bridges where they are needed most -- in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, Eastern Cape and the Free State.

"We were all extremely impressed by the quality of the structures we visited [today]."

President Ramaphosa told the locals that government is working hard to ensure that there is water in communities.

"As government, we are doing everything in our power to ensure that there is water in our communities," the President said.

The President said there are plans to expand the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) for people to gain critical skills, which can be used in projects such as Welisizwe.

"With the skills gained, people can go and look for employment or start their own businesses," President Ramaphosa said.

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson said the President's visit to Mpumalanga was not just to mark the completion of critical infrastructure, but to celebrate the progress that is being made in restoring dignity to people through the transformative Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme.

"This initiative is a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together across all spheres of government and sectors of society," Macpherson said.

Macpherson said the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme embodies the work the department has done to ensure that there is infrastructure to bring dignity to communities that were previously isolated.

"These bridges are not just about crossing rivers: they are about ensuring that children can safely walk to school, patients can reach clinics in time, and families can access markets and workplaces that sustain their livelihoods.

"Mpumalanga is known as the 'province of the rising sun', and today's ceremony is a testament to how infrastructure investment is bringing new hope and opportunities to our rural communities. It is also a testament to the tireless collaboration that has made this progress possible.

"The South African National Defence Force's technical expertise and commitment have been invaluable in constructing these bridges, often in challenging terrains and under tight timelines," Macpherson said.

Speaking to SAnews, community member, Thozamile Mbeje, expressed her gratitude for the construction of the bridges.

"I thank our government for constructing the bridges in our communities. It was difficult to cross the river during rainy seasons. Our children could not go to school because of overflowing rivers."

Mbeje said they are now able to move to other areas with ease, and that children don't have to miss school because of overflowing rivers.

Another resident, Isreal Sithole, said before the construction of the bridges, he could not go to work during rainy days.

"It was difficult to get to the other side because of the overflowing river, in the past we had incidences were people were washed away by the river," Sithole said.

Sithole told SAnews that government should do more to improve people's lives by bringing more services.ing"Our people need hospitals, clinics and other essential services closer to were they are staying," Sithole said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ramaphosa has been in Mpumalanga since Monday.

On Tuesday, the President met with the Provincial Executive Committee. Today, he undertook the second phase of the Welisizwe Rural Bridges handover.

The meeting with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government's Executive is part of a series of engagements between the President and provinces aimed at enhancing intergovernmental coordination and improve service delivery, in line with the priorities of the 7th Administration.

The handover and official opening of bridges afforded the President an opportunity to directly witness the work that has been done since the pronouncements made in the 2023 State of the Nation Address.

The Welisizwe Bridges programme is a strategic Integrated Project (SIP) prioritised by the 6th administration.

Collaborative efforts between the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Department of Defence have already resulted in bridges being constructed in provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, and the North West.

Welisizwe bridges are a key investment in community infrastructure and are giving people dignity, access to opportunities for education and work.