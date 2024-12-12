Zimbabwe: President to Commission Lake Mutirikwi Power Plant

11 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa is next month expected to commission the US$14,6 million Lake Mutirikwi mini-hydro power plant.

The plant is already up and running and is feeding 5megawatts into the national grid.

Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company worked on the plant.

The firm's project coordinator Mr Hubert Chipfumbu said the plant's official commissioning is set for next month.

"The plant is now up and running. We are working on arrangements for its official commissioning by the President next month," he said.

Permanent Secretary for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa said the power plant's completion signals the province's baby steps towards clean energy.

The plant's construction started in March 2022.

