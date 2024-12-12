Zimbabwe: South African, Zimbabwe Authorities Tighten Screws to Eliminate Child Smuggling

Zimbabwean and South African border authorities have tightened screws at the Beitbridge Border Post to minimise cases of child smuggling during the festive season.

Activity at the border post is gradually building up after schools closed in Zimbabwe.

The festive season is synonymous with increased traffic and irregular migration through the border post.

Zimbabwe's Department of Immigration and security agents have already deployed more manpower to prevent illegal activities at the border.

The assistant immigration officer in charge of Beitbridge Station (Zimbabwe), Mrs Canisia Magaya said they have several ongoing operations to enforce immigration laws.

"We are hard at work to ensure there is efficiency at the border this festive season. We are also making sure that illegal migration is prevented at the border. We encourage people to make sure that they have valid travelling documents," she said.

In a statement on Monday, South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) said they intercepted a South African taxi driver who was attempting to smuggle 25 undocumented foreign nationals into the neighbouring country.

Among them were 20 children between the ages of five and 14 who were being unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhumane conditions.

The vehicle used in the operation was immediately impounded, while the driver was taken into police custody.

The BMA said following standard protocols, the children were handed over to Zimbabwean child welfare authorities to ensure their safety while investigations continue.

Acting Commissioner of the BMA, Ms Jane Thupana said; "This operation highlights the BMA's resolve to disrupt criminal networks that exploit vulnerable individuals, particularly children.

"The trafficking and smuggling of people undermine human dignity and border security, and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard all ports of entry and protect those at risk."