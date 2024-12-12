Somalia: Somali President Meets Turkish Leader Ahead of Ethiopian PM Talks

Ankara, Turkey — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, ahead of a round of talks mediated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed regarding the contentious sea access agreement with Somaliland.

The meeting comes in the shadow of the January deal where Ethiopia sought to secure maritime access through Somaliland in exchange for recognizing the breakaway region's independence, a move that has been strongly opposed by Somalia.

The talks in Ankara are seen as a diplomatic effort to ease the tensions that arose from this agreement, with Turkey playing a significant role in mediation.

Both leaders discussed the implications of the deal and the potential pathways to de-escalation. The discussions are pivotal as they aim to address Somalia's concerns over its territorial integrity while considering Ethiopia's strategic interests.

The mediation by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is part of a broader initiative to stabilize relations in the Horn of Africa, a region already fraught with complex geopolitical dynamics.

The outcome of the third round of negotiations in Turkey could have far-reaching effects on regional security, trade, and diplomatic relations.