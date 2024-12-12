Somalia: Somali President Meets Turkish Leader Ahead of Ethiopian PM Talks

11 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara, Turkey — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, ahead of a round of talks mediated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed regarding the contentious sea access agreement with Somaliland.

The meeting comes in the shadow of the January deal where Ethiopia sought to secure maritime access through Somaliland in exchange for recognizing the breakaway region's independence, a move that has been strongly opposed by Somalia.

The talks in Ankara are seen as a diplomatic effort to ease the tensions that arose from this agreement, with Turkey playing a significant role in mediation.

Both leaders discussed the implications of the deal and the potential pathways to de-escalation. The discussions are pivotal as they aim to address Somalia's concerns over its territorial integrity while considering Ethiopia's strategic interests.

The mediation by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is part of a broader initiative to stabilize relations in the Horn of Africa, a region already fraught with complex geopolitical dynamics.

The outcome of the third round of negotiations in Turkey could have far-reaching effects on regional security, trade, and diplomatic relations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.